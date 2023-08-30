Last updated on .From the section Hull

Ryan Allsop kept 12 clean sheets for Cardiff City last season

Hull City have signed goalkeeper Ryan Allsop from fellow Championship side Cardiff City for an undisclosed fee.

The 31-year-old joins on a two-year deal, with the option of a further year, having made 44 appearances for Cardiff after joining last summer.

Allsop previously worked with Hull boss Liam Rosenior at Derby County.

"I'm absolutely delighted Ryan has joined us and he's going to add a lot of competition and quality to our goalkeeping department," Rosenior said.

"I've worked with him before and I know his potential and ability. He's brave and fantastic with his feet - one of the best, if not the best, in the league in terms of his distribution.

"He makes important saves, has played in every league - Premier League, Championship, League One and League Two - and is a good character, leader and talker."

Allsop has previously had spells with Leyton Orient, Bournemouth, Coventry, Wycombe, Portsmouth, Blackpool and Lincoln.

Last season he kept 12 clean sheets for the Bluebirds, but had lost his place to Jak Alnwick at the start of the current campaign.

