Santiago Bueno: Uruguay defender set for Wolves medical ahead of £8.5m move

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Santiago Bueno made 34 appearances for Girona in La Liga last season

Uruguay defender Santiago Bueno will fly in for a medical this evening ahead of an £8.5m move to Wolves.

Bueno has been targeted by manager Gary O'Neil and football director Matt Hobbs after a difficult summer has left the club short on numbers due to Financial Fair Play restrictions.

He signed a new three-and-a-half year deal with Girona in January

Bueno is set to become the first new signing made by Wolves during the current window that has involved a fee.

Forward Matheus Cunha's loan deal was turned into a permanent transfer due to conditions in the initial move being met.

Bueno, 24, joined has made over 100 appearances for Girona since joining from Barcelona B in 2019, and spent last season playing in La Liga after the club was promoted from the Segunda Division.

He made his international debut for Uruguay earlier this year in a friendly draw with Japan in Tokyo

Wolves are hoping to bring in more players before Friday's deadline.

They are interested in Manchester City's England Under-21 international Tommy Doyle, although that move may hinge on Matheus Nunes completing his switch the other way.

