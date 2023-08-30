Close menu

Transfers: International spending record broken as clubs hit new £6.51bn high

Last updated on .From the section Football

Moises Caicedo playing for Chelsea
Moises Caicedo's £115m move to Chelsea broke the British transfer record

The global record for transfer spending in a single window has been broken this summer.

The previous high was set in 2019 when clubs spent a collective £6.51bn, but this summer £6.56bn has been spent worldwide, according to Transfermarkt.external-link

Premier League outlay has reached £2.1bn, rendering it the highest-spending division by far.

The window remains open, and Premier League teams can make signings until 23:00 BST on 1 September.

Total spending in Saudi Arabia is currently at £728m, putting the Saudi Pro League second on this summer's list, ahead of the £682m Italy's Serie A clubs have parted with.

German Bundesliga clubs have spent £598m so far, with France's Ligue 1 at £594m and Spain's La Liga at £342m.

Saudi Arabia's wealthy Public Investment Fund took control of four of the nation's top teams - Al-Ittihad, Al-Nassr, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli - earlier this year, while big money transfers have also been made involving the gulf state's other top flight sides.

Neymar, Allan Saint-Maximin and Jordan Henderson are among the players who have moved to Saudi Arabia on lucrative contracts.

The British transfer record was broken earlier in August when Chelsea secured a deal worth up to £115m for Brighton's Ecuadorian midfielder Moises Caicedo.

Comments

Join the conversation

82 comments

  • Comment posted by nightprowler, today at 14:55

    Ultimately it’s the fans that pay for it. Football is a business end of.

  • Comment posted by Woo87, today at 14:54

    Whats the point in opening HYS if any comments that don't go with the grain just get removed? We're not allowed to complain about the Americanisation of the game? the way football is obviously being used for financial crimes? Can't call out how boring people are who are obsessed with transfer fees? I always forget on the internet you're just supposed to continuously repeat the popular comments

  • Comment posted by Davie, today at 14:51

    The game is eating itself. It's insanity.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 14:48

    The net transfer spending has fallen if you take any of the 200 deals Chelsea have been involved in.

  • Comment posted by Sydney Carton, today at 14:43

    Lubbly Jubbly...as much as people whinge about it...most of us love the intrigue, rumours and general nonsense of the transfer market. Spend, spend, spend...more the merrier

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 14:38

    There will be those who scoff at such sums being spent but these deals are driven by the money clubs make via TV rights and other sponsorship, advertising deals and match day revenues. If the Premier League wasn't so successful they wouldn't be spending as much. Football clubs basically spend their revenues mostly on player transfers and wages and servicing debts.

  • Comment posted by rainforester, today at 14:35

    Put stamp duty on transfer fees at the same rate they put on houses. Anything over £1.5m gets a 12% tax payable immediately.

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 14:48

      Shakespeare replied:
      Should be at least 20% like VAT or 40% like income tax.

  • Comment posted by be77yadb, today at 14:34

    I'm sorry to say but Premier league fans that say the Saudi league are ruining football are straight up hypocrites. £2.1BN spent by the EPL in a few months! In a recession! Wow. Just wow.

    • Reply posted by Glozboy, today at 14:37

      Glozboy replied:
      Yes, but the UK isn't a political backwater trying to use sport to improve its image.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 14:31

    So long as TV companies are prepared to pay stupid money, fans are prepared to pay stupid amounts for tickets and cruddy merchandise and clubs are happy to take investment from whatever dodgy source they can, then you can expect this madness to go on.

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 14:41

      Shakespeare replied:
      Ridiculous amounts of money; something needs to be done.

      There should be a rule in soccer that a team can only play in the Premier League if they also have a Ladies team and the average salary should be the same for both teams.

  • Comment posted by penguin, today at 14:31

    Level playing fields , or even sport , how could that ever be ,anything to do with professional football ?

  • Comment posted by A flock of opinions, today at 14:30

    Does that account for global inflation?

  • Comment posted by I always require moderation, today at 14:29

    All this oil money has to stop… it’s ruining the game..

    Chelsea and Man City are at the fore of all this ridiculous spending.

  • Comment posted by Moniker, today at 14:28

    International? You mean Saudi bbc and we know because you go on about the same stuff for days with "Breaking News" on every single step of the process

  • Comment posted by So dew, today at 14:28

    Irrespective of the Saudi nonsense, why do people buy season tickets anymore ? They are just encouraging this madness. The top end of the game could give away season tickets and still make billions ?

    • Reply posted by United States of Whatever, today at 14:43

      United States of Whatever replied:
      Football clubs tend to lose money, not make billions, and season ticket sales are a big portion of their income.

  • Comment posted by DK, today at 14:27

    So the EPL spent three times what the big bag Saudi league has spent? Interesting. Cant wait for all of the outrage from pundits (the same ones that took coin from the Qatari government for the world cup)

    • Reply posted by United States of Whatever, today at 14:44

      United States of Whatever replied:
      And the income of the Premier is a lot more than 3 times that of the Saudi 'league'. More interesting.

  • Comment posted by Kai, today at 14:25

    And you are all paying for it, not the clubs.

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 14:41

      Shakespeare replied:
      Too much money in soccer.

  • Comment posted by rocking jock, today at 14:25

    I suppose that every market is subject to the same kind of inflation that generally exists. It’s a reflection on the value of the currency used in the transactions and will cause prices to rise considerably

  • Comment posted by rockerz, today at 14:25

    It's obscene. That is all.

    • Reply posted by Arch Stanton, today at 14:37

      Arch Stanton replied:
      And quite frankly pretty boring.

