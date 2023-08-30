Last updated on .From the section Notts County

Cedwyn Scott is yet to get off the mark in six appearances this season, having scored 15 times in 2022/23

Notts County will be without Cedwyn Scott after the forward sustained a knee injury against Tranmere.

Scott was hurt in Saturday's 2-1 win in League Two and the club say he'll be out "for the foreseeable future".

The 24-year-old told the club website: external-link "I'm obviously hugely frustrated to pick up this injury at such an exciting time for both myself and the club."

The former Gateshead man notched 15 goals in his first season at Meadow Lane to help the Magpies win promotion.

Scott had played only nine minutes off the bench when he sustained the injury, though with the Magpies having used all their substitutions, he hobbled back on for four minutes in the closing stages to try to help County over the line.

Scans have since revealed he faces a spell on the sidelines.

Scott said: "I know our staff will set me on the correct path for recovery.

"I'm sure there'll still be a lot of football to be played when I'm back so I just need to focus on my rehabilitation and prepare to help the team as much as I can on my return."