Karamako Dembele has made 16 substitute appearances for Brest, including against Marseille on Saturday

Blackpool have signed forward Karamoko Dembele on a season-long loan from French Ligue 1 side Brest.

The 20-year-old came through Celtic's academy and made headlines after playing for their under-20s while 13.

He went on to make nine first-team appearances off the bench for Celtic before joining Brest last summer.

"I've had some good moments at Celtic and Brest and those experiences have helped me develop as a person and a player," Dembele told the club website.

"I like to bring excitement and entertainment to the pitch, and hopefully I can add some goals and assists to the team this season."

Blackpool have won once in League One so far this season, with Dembele's arrival coming off the back of a heavy 5-0 defeat by Premier League side Wolves in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday.

