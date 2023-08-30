Cambridge have been fined £12,000, with £1,000 suspended, for breaches of the EFL regulations

Cambridge United have been fined £12,000 for naming an ineligible player in their squad for a game last season and then filing a backdated document to the English Football League.

George Hoddle was an unused substitute for their League One defeat at Barnsley in February despite being registered at St Neots, where he had been on loan.

The EFL says a backdated document was then filed "in what would appear to be an attempt to avoid the allegation".

Cambridge have accepted the sanction.

The U's admitted breaking two rules, while a club employee has received a written warning from the league.

Of the £12,000 fine, £1,000 has been suspended until June 2024.

Only £2,000 of the fine relates to the inclusion of Hoddle, cousin of former England midfielder and manager Glenn, with the majority of the fine issued in relation to the submission of a backdated document.

Cambridge CEO Alex Tunbridge told the club website: external-link "For context, given our injury problems at the time and the challenge of fielding our full bench, a late decision was taken to call up a talented academy scholar.

"Although an unused substitute, through our own fault and oversight, George was ineligible to be on the bench. The necessary checks and paperwork had not been and were not completed in the right manner both before and after the match.

"We are clearly disappointed this happened, have accepted the EFL's sanction and appreciate the way they have engaged and dealt with the matter. We will learn from what has happened and ensure it will not happen again.

"We are taking this issue very seriously, it is being dealt with internally at the club."