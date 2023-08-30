Last updated on .From the section Leicester

Victor Kristiansen has not featured for Leicester since their 5-3 defeat at Fulham in May

Leicester defender Victor Kristiansen has agreed to join Italian Serie A side Bologna on a season-long loan.

The Dane arrived at the King Power Stadium in January from FC Copenhagen for a fee thought to be more than £12m.

The full-back made 14 appearances for the Foxes, including 12 in the Premier League but has yet to be named in new boss Enzo Maresca's squad.

Subject to league approval, the 20-year-old could make his Bologna debut against Cagliari on Saturday.

Kristiansen made his international debut in Denmark's European Qualifying draw in Slovenia in June.