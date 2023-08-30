Last updated on .From the section Irish

Laura Connolly was on target for Derry City in their first league win of the season

Derry City secured their first win and first points of the Women's Premiership season with a 4-2 win at fellow strugglers Ballymena United.

Goals from Laura Connolly and Ellie Redden helped the visitors to a 2-1 lead at half-time, Shelley Stothers finding the net for Ballymena.

Clarah Quigg with a free-kick and Hannah Hopkins were on target for the league's basement side after the break.

Chelsea Millar grabbed a late consolation goal for Ballymena.

Derry City remain bottom of the standings after losing their 13 previous games.

Ballymena United are just two points better off in ninth, trailing Mid Ulster Ladies on goal difference.

League leaders Glentoran Women are among the sides in action on Friday night as they travel to the Bluebell Stadium to take on Lisburn Ladies (20:00 BST).

The evening's other two fixtures will see Larne Women host Crusaders Strikers and Mid Ulster at home to Linfield Women (both 19:45 BST).