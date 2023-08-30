Close menu

Matheus Nunes to Man City: Premier League champions verbally agree deal to sign Wolves midfielder

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man Citycomments396

Matheus Nunes playing for Wolves
Matheus Nunes has made two appearances for Wolves this season

Manchester City have reached a verbal agreement with Wolves over a £47.3m deal to sign midfielder Matheus Nunes.

The deal for the 25-year-old has not been formally agreed yet but if completed, there will be no add-ons.

City had a previous bid for the Portugal international rejected last week, with Wolves believed to be wanting in excess of £60m.

Nunes has been absent from training recently after making it clear he wants to join Pep Guardiola's side.

In addition, Wolves have agreed to sign City's England Under-21 international Tommy Doyle on loan, with the option of a £4.3m transfer that would include a huge sell-on clause for City.

These two deals are separate and come after City refused to meet Wolves initial £60m-plus valuation for Nunes.

City wanted to bolster their midfield options even before Kevin de Bruyne suffered the hamstring injury that could keep him out for four months.

West Ham's Lucas Paqueta was an option before it emerged the Brazilian, 25, is being investigated by the Football Association for potential betting rule breaches.

Wolves manager Gary O'Neil said after Tuesday's Carabao Cup win over Blackpool that he expected Nunes to stay at the club beyond Friday's transfer deadline.

The Midlands club signed Nunes on a five-year contract last summer, paying a club-record £38m to Sporting Lisbon.

He was a key figure during the second half of last season as Wolves successfully avoided relegation, finishing 13th in the table.

'A deal to suit all parties' - analysis

If it gets done, this deal would seem to suit all parties.With Kevin de Bruyne injured for an extended period, Pep Guardiola needs more options in midfield and once he had settled in, Nunes was excellent in steering Wolves away from the relegation zone.He maybe doesn't have the range of De Bruyne's passing - who does? - but he has superb vision and knows how to exploit space.For Wolves, this marks a general repositioning of the club.The introduction of Matt Hobbs as technical director brought with it a more English-focussed, less Portuguese outlook at Molineux.Gary O'Neil's appointment as manager was a significant part of this and while Nunes' exit will not be followed by a huge number of domestic signings, Doyle's arrival is part of the general direction of travel.Evidently, City have their goals this season and Wolves have very different ones.This deal could actually help both achieve them.

Comments

Join the conversation

396 comments

  • Comment posted by conradk, today at 14:53

    And this encapsulates perfectly what is wrong with football these days. A player refuses to honour his contractual obligations, and is rewarded with a transfer to a club on a presumably much higher wage.

    Wolves are well shot of this guy, shown his true colours and they’re better off without him.

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 14:57

      Shakespeare replied:
      Clubs do not honour their contractual obligations either.

      It's become normal for clubs to force players to either sign a new contract a year from the end of the current one or sell them to another club whether the player wants it or not as opposed to letting them play out a contract that they signed in good faith and leave for free.

  • Comment posted by Windyspurs, today at 14:54

    Wouldn’t buy any player who goes on strike and refuses to play

    • Reply posted by WEFalumni, today at 15:06

      WEFalumni replied:
      football doesn't have your moral compass

  • Comment posted by Sean, today at 14:58

    And he'll probably have the cheek to kiss the badge after his first goal....

    • Reply posted by Lastover, today at 15:01

      Lastover replied:
      He's got to get off the bench first

  • Comment posted by Bobby Smith, today at 15:00

    Thank God he has gone. Most overrated player I have ever seen in my 40 years of supporting Wolves. He is only good if you are looking to catch teams on the break. However, Man City only come up against teams who sit back and defend against them so I fail to see how he will improve their team.

  • Comment posted by nickh, today at 15:05

    disgraceful behaviour by Nunes.and as for man city.i wonder what pep would have to say if one of his players went on strike.

    • Reply posted by Realist, today at 15:07

      Realist replied:
      Didn't Kalvin Phillips go on strike the minute he signed?

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 15:02

    Wolves are the ultimate winner. £47m for an average player who goes on strike whenever he doesn't get his way.

    • Reply posted by 93-20, today at 15:15

      93-20 replied:
      They’re also getting a £20m player for peanuts in return.

  • Comment posted by BillyMacFarlane, today at 14:54

    Manchester City keep buying up the league. Only another £47m this time, meanwhile 116 cases sit on a shelf somewhere. Awful club.

    • Reply posted by I always require moderation, today at 14:56

      I always require moderation replied:
      Yep, #115 will be the title of a new book… the demise of Man City and the demolition of the Emptyhad.

  • Comment posted by wolf in wolfs clothing, today at 15:02

    city you've been sold a pup. hope he fails miserably. good riddance

    • Reply posted by OnTheBuses, today at 15:25

      OnTheBuses replied:
      Have a nice day.

  • Comment posted by paul david, today at 15:05

    Someone else desperately needs to win the league other than City, its becoming as predictable as the German league.

    • Reply posted by fordy, today at 15:11

      fordy replied:
      Shouldn't be though, plenty of other teams throwing money at their squads. What's utd's, Arsenal, and Chelsea's excuse for not challenging?

  • Comment posted by Joseph Swan Lightbulb FC, today at 14:59

    What would he do next week if a Saudi club come in for him and quadrupled his wages?
    Go on strike at City?
    Football is a joke now. No loyalty at all

    • Reply posted by Neil_Diamond, today at 15:13

      Neil_Diamond replied:
      If a Saudi club came in for most people and quadrupled their salary most people would jump ship. Look at the people on strike for up to 40% increase in salary this would be 400% increase!

  • Comment posted by Kubricks rubiks cube, today at 14:55

    Did he have a “going in a huff and not training” clause when he signed with Wolves.

    • Reply posted by Shakespeare, today at 15:08

      Shakespeare replied:
      There should be a transfer cap per season in the Premier League. Eg all clubs are subject to the same upper limit of annual expenditure. Either that or clubs are only permitted to pay the same for there male players as they paid for their corresponding female players.

  • Comment posted by the boring one , today at 15:05

    47.3 million and then some, city never tell the truth on what they pay for a player or the players actual wage, shady club that does shady business.

    • Reply posted by 1968STEVE, today at 15:21

      1968STEVE replied:
      And Wolves agree to be complicit in fraud because ? some silly comments.

  • Comment posted by Duncan, today at 14:57

    It's ok. He's probably paying for his own transfer using the shares he has in Etihad Airways. No FFP impact.

    • Reply posted by Neil_Diamond, today at 15:11

      Neil_Diamond replied:
      Hahaha

  • Comment posted by Dubbus, today at 15:04

    Thats bad sportsmanship, they break their transfer record to sign him last season and still has 4 years left and yet make barley any profit on a player they didn't want to sell.

    That smells awful

  • Comment posted by AndyR, today at 14:57

    Seems like a bit a mercenary move by the player to me. Don't doubt his ability, but forcing the move through like this isn't a great look IMO.

    • Reply posted by Neil_Diamond, today at 15:11

      Neil_Diamond replied:
      Yep just like Ronaldo, Messi, Mane, Neymar etc etc etc. All a bunch of mercs

  • Comment posted by MuhammedIqbal2212, today at 15:00

    Aww wolves bottled it

    • Reply posted by Neil_Diamond, today at 15:15

      Neil_Diamond replied:
      yep they should have offered the player a contract he couldn't refuse and have a clause in it for him to leave next season for £60 million.

  • Comment posted by Selim , today at 15:05

    Good riddance, and dont even think this is your dream move because its not gonna be

    • Reply posted by Arimabeck, today at 15:37

      Arimabeck replied:
      How did it work out for walker, stones, grealish?

  • Comment posted by malc223, today at 14:52

    Man Citeh are a disgusting club

    • Reply posted by Lewidavi, today at 15:33

      Lewidavi replied:
      Because they signed a player???

  • Comment posted by Old Maid, today at 15:06

    Yet another academy player Cole Palmer is being sold off by Pep so he can buy a big money signing to play instead.

    • Reply posted by wolf in wolfs clothing, today at 15:10

      wolf in wolfs clothing replied:
      I would have gladly had Palmer in exchange for nunes, straight swap

  • Comment posted by Ginger0n3, today at 15:18

    As a life long wolves fan I can honestly say he won't be missed...he could've been a hero at wolves but decided he's too good for us...see ya, enjoy the bench..

