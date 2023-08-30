Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

Clement Lenglet played on loan for Tottenham in the Premier League last season

Aston Villa are closing in on a loan deal for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet as they seek cover during the absence of injured Tyrone Mings.

Mings faces months on the sidelines after sustaining a serious knee injury in Villa's 5-1 defeat at Newcastle on the opening day of the season.

France international Lenglet, 28, returned to parent club Barcelona after a loan spell at Tottenham last season.

He looks set to return to the Premier League on similar terms with Villa.

The centre-back made 24 starts in 26 league appearances for Spurs in 2022-23.

Lenglet's only goal for the north London club came in a 2-1 away win against Marseille in the Champions League.