Clement Lenglet: Aston Villa closing in on loan deal for Barcelona defender

By Phil McNultyChief football writer

Aston Villa

Clement Lenglet
Clement Lenglet played on loan for Tottenham in the Premier League last season

Aston Villa are closing in on a loan deal for Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet as they seek cover during the absence of injured Tyrone Mings.

Mings faces months on the sidelines after sustaining a serious knee injury in Villa's 5-1 defeat at Newcastle on the opening day of the season.

France international Lenglet, 28, returned to parent club Barcelona after a loan spell at Tottenham last season.

He looks set to return to the Premier League on similar terms with Villa.

The centre-back made 24 starts in 26 league appearances for Spurs in 2022-23.

Lenglet's only goal for the north London club came in a 2-1 away win against Marseille in the Champions League.

