Lorne Bickley has scored three goals for Jersey Bulls so far this season

Jersey Bulls ended their recent poor form with a 2-0 win at Balham.

Jack Boyle and Lorne Bickley both created first-half chances before Bickley finally put the islanders ahead after 42 minutes as he capitalised on a defensive mistake.

Boyle forced a good save from Balham's Haydn Read with 15 minutes to go as the Bulls kept up the pressure.

It finally told when Bickley's free-kick was headed in by Fraser Barlow in the first minute of stoppage time.

The hosts had a player sent off in stoppage time for a nasty foul on Luke Watson as Gary Freeman's side ended a three-game winless run in all competitions and bounced back after a 4-2 loss at Tadley Calleva on Saturday.

It puts the islanders on six points from four games as they moved up to ninth place in the early Combined Counties Premier Division South table.