From the section Crawley

Laurence Maguire has not featured for National League outfit Chesterfield so far this season

Crawley Town have signed Chesterfield defender Laurence Maguire on loan until the end of January.

The 26-year-old centre-back has made 150 league appearances for the Spireites since making his first-team debut in August 2016.

The younger brother of Manchester United and England defender Harry, he has also played for AFC Fylde on loan.

The England C international becomes the League Two club's 15th signing of the summer transfer window.

