Sam Hoskins scored 22 league goals as Northampton were promoted to League One last season

Northampton captain Sam Hoskins has signed a new contract with the club.

The Cobblers striker has agreed terms on a deal until 2026 which will extend his stay at Sixfields to 11 years.

The 30-year-old has scored 25 goals in his last 46 league games and has scored in the game which clinched Town promotion on three separate occasions.

"No praise can be too high for Sam, on or off the field - he just keeps getting better and better," Town boss Jon Brady said.

Brady told the club website: external-link "He is a key figure for us and he is the sort of player who steps up time and time again when we need him. He is a real leader in the dressing room and someone the younger players look up to.

"His record over the last 18 months is no accident - that is down to hard work. We made him club captain at the start of the season to reflect the influence and standing he has within the group."