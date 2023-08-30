Last updated on .From the section Fulham

Goalkeeper Steven Benda has played 27 league games for Swansea since joining in 2017

Fulham have signed German goalkeeper Steven Benda from Swansea City on a deal until 2026, with the option to extend by a further year.

The 24-year-old joined Swansea in August 2017 and was their first-choice keeper last season with 23 appearances.

The Premier League side have been looking to add to their options between the posts, with Bernd Leno the first choice backed up by Marek Rodak.

Benda said "it was a very easy decision" to join the Cottagers.

"I'm really happy. It's a massive club with a lot of history and tradition, so I'm really happy to be here," he said.

"Just look at this stadium, and the club itself, playing for Marco Silva, it was a very easy decision."

Benda joined Swansea in 2017 from 1860 Munich, signing new deals in 2019 and 2021 to extend his stay with the Championship team until July 2024.

The German is currently out with a knee injury and may not be fit until midway through the 2023-24 season.

Following their 3-2 EFL Cup defeat by Bournemouth on Tuesday, Swansea boss Michael Duff said: "Steven made it clear he wasn't going to sign a new contract.

"We probably wouldn't have seen him until January so are we in a position to turn down the money for a goalkeeper that would have only been available for three or four months?

"We think we've got a good goalkeeper in Carl [Rushworth] anyway."