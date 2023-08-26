Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch has won 11 senior caps for the Netherlands

Liverpool are in discussions with Bayern Munich about the possibility of signing midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from the German champions.

The Netherlands international joined Bayern from Ajax last summer but has struggled for first-team football.

Gravenberch, 21, has made just one substitute appearance this season.

Liverpool have been linked with him for much of the summer, but it remains to be seen if a deal can now be finalised before Friday's transfer deadline.

The Reds have already signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo this summer as they refreshed their midfield.

Key midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho left Anfield to join Saudi Arabian clubs this summer, while James Milner and Naby Keita also departed on free transfers.