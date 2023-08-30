Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Lincoln boss Mark Kennedy saw his side continue their promising start to the season by beating Sheffield United, to record a third consecutive win

Lincoln City boss Mark Kennedy says the League One club's Carabao Cup second-round win at Premier League Sheffield United "felt like a home game".

Goalkeeper Lukas Jensen saved two spot-kicks as the Imps won 3-2 on penalties, after a 0-0 draw at Bramall Lane.

Blades captain John Egan missed the decisive penalty in front of about 3,000 ecstatic travelling Lincoln fans.

"I'm really, really pleased for the fans to get their rewards," Kennedy told BBC Radio Lincolnshire.

Lincoln's reward for their fifth win of a six-game unbeaten run is a home tie in the third round against top-flight side West Ham United.

Kennedy added: "It was electric for us and felt like a home game.

"It's what you come to work for. Hopefully you'll have loads of these in your career.

"If you can't get excited about things like this, get yourself to the job centre."

Sitting fourth in the third tier, Lincoln ceded 72% of possession but were rarely troubled by opponents who were promoted from the Championship last season and only beaten by an 88th-minute winner when they hosted reigning Premier League champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Jensen spent four years in reserve at Burnley, before the 6ft 6in (1.98m) Dane joined Lincoln in June.

Lincoln kept a fifth clean sheet in six matches as they stunned the Premier League side on penalties

"When I saw Lukas in goal I was like, 'Jesus, really?'" Kennedy said of the 24-year-old's arrival at the club.

"It's his confidence, his agility and he's a really good shot-stopper.

"If you're taking a penalty against him, you're stepping up thinking, 'I have to bury this in the corner.' It puts doubt into people's heads.

"Am I really shocked that we've come, had a clean sheet, taken a team to penalties and won? No I'm not, because I see it every day with the group.

"We deserved it in the end. It was a brilliant night for the club."

Lincoln finished 11th after appointing Kennedy before the 2022-23 season, giving the former Ipswich Town, Manchester City and Wolves youth coach his second managerial role after a brief spell at Macclesfield Town in 2020.

"Under-23s football is amazing for what it's for and the reason behind it, but I remember taking a Premier League under-23s game and being stood there thinking, 'this is really boring - it's not real'," said Kennedy.

"It's a brilliant and outstanding environment to work in, I loved it - but [this] is what you get up for, win lose or draw.

"It was evidence of what we've done for 15 months. It emphasises what I think we're doing at the club. We cannot get carried away."