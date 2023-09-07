Close menu
European Championship - Qualifying Group B
NetherlandsNetherlands3GreeceGreece0

Netherlands 3-0 Greece: Cody Gakpo scores in Euro 2024 qualifying win

Last updated on 7 September 2023. From the section Football

Cody Gakpo
Cody Gakpo's goal was his seventh for the Netherlands

Liverpool's Cody Gakpo was on the scoresheet as the Netherlands beat Greece in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Marten de Roon opened the scoring from eight yards out with his first international goal before Gakpo chested down a Denzel Dumfries cross and smashed home.

Wout Weghorst, on loan at Hoffenheim from Burnley, headed in a third from another Dumfries cross.

The Netherlands move above Greece into second place in Group B.

France, who beat the Republic of Ireland 2-0 in Paris, are nine points clear at the top - albeit having played two games more.

Line-ups

Netherlands

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Flekken
  • 2Geertruida
  • 4van DijkBooked at 90mins
  • 5AkéBooked at 43minsSubstituted forde Vrijat 45'minutes
  • 22DumfriesSubstituted forde Ligtat 85'minutes
  • 15de RoonSubstituted forReijndersat 65'minutes
  • 21F de JongSubstituted forVeermanat 77'minutes
  • 17Blind
  • 7Simons
  • 8GakpoSubstituted forLangat 65'minutes
  • 9Weghorst

Substitutes

  • 3de Ligt
  • 6de Vrij
  • 10Lang
  • 11Berghuis
  • 12Hartman
  • 13Verbruggen
  • 14Reijnders
  • 16Veerman
  • 18Malen
  • 19Wieffer
  • 20Koopmeiners
  • 23Noppert

Greece

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Vlachodimos
  • 15RotaSubstituted forGiannoulisat 69'minutes
  • 4Retsos
  • 17Hatzidiakos
  • 21TsimikasBooked at 44mins
  • 23SiopisBooked at 11mins
  • 6KourbelisBooked at 68minsSubstituted forKoulierakisat 70'minutes
  • 7MasourasSubstituted forFountasat 70'minutes
  • 11BakasetasSubstituted forBouchalakisat 77'minutes
  • 20MantalosBooked at 75mins
  • 9PavlidisSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Papanikolaou
  • 3Koulierakis
  • 5Bouchalakis
  • 8Ioannidis
  • 10Pelkas
  • 12Paschalakis
  • 13Athanasiadis
  • 14Fountas
  • 16Chatzigiovanis
  • 18Limnios
  • 19Giakoumakis
  • 22Giannoulis
Referee:
Michael Oliver

Match Stats

Home TeamNetherlandsAway TeamGreece
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home14
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home12
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Netherlands 3, Greece 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Netherlands 3, Greece 0.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Wout Weghorst (Netherlands) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Noa Lang following a fast break.

  4. Booking

    Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands).

  6. Post update

    Taxiarchis Fountas (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Joey Veerman (Netherlands).

  8. Post update

    Kostas Tsimikas (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Matthijs de Ligt replaces Denzel Dumfries.

  10. Post update

    Attempt missed. Petros Mantalos (Greece) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Taxiarchis Fountas with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tijjani Reijnders (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Greece. Andreas Bouchalakis replaces Anastasios Bakasetas.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Netherlands. Joey Veerman replaces Frenkie de Jong.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Xavi Simons (Netherlands).

  15. Post update

    Petros Mantalos (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Booking

    Petros Mantalos (Greece) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Xavi Simons (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Petros Mantalos (Greece).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Greece. Giorgos Giakoumakis replaces Vangelis Pavlidis.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Netherlands).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Thursday 7th September 2023

Top Stories