Match ends, Netherlands 3, Greece 0.
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo was on the scoresheet as the Netherlands beat Greece in Euro 2024 qualifying.
Marten de Roon opened the scoring from eight yards out with his first international goal before Gakpo chested down a Denzel Dumfries cross and smashed home.
Wout Weghorst, on loan at Hoffenheim from Burnley, headed in a third from another Dumfries cross.
The Netherlands move above Greece into second place in Group B.
France, who beat the Republic of Ireland 2-0 in Paris, are nine points clear at the top - albeit having played two games more.
Line-ups
Netherlands
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Flekken
- 2Geertruida
- 4van DijkBooked at 90mins
- 5AkéBooked at 43minsSubstituted forde Vrijat 45'minutes
- 22DumfriesSubstituted forde Ligtat 85'minutes
- 15de RoonSubstituted forReijndersat 65'minutes
- 21F de JongSubstituted forVeermanat 77'minutes
- 17Blind
- 7Simons
- 8GakpoSubstituted forLangat 65'minutes
- 9Weghorst
Substitutes
- 3de Ligt
- 6de Vrij
- 10Lang
- 11Berghuis
- 12Hartman
- 13Verbruggen
- 14Reijnders
- 16Veerman
- 18Malen
- 19Wieffer
- 20Koopmeiners
- 23Noppert
Greece
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Vlachodimos
- 15RotaSubstituted forGiannoulisat 69'minutes
- 4Retsos
- 17Hatzidiakos
- 21TsimikasBooked at 44mins
- 23SiopisBooked at 11mins
- 6KourbelisBooked at 68minsSubstituted forKoulierakisat 70'minutes
- 7MasourasSubstituted forFountasat 70'minutes
- 11BakasetasSubstituted forBouchalakisat 77'minutes
- 20MantalosBooked at 75mins
- 9PavlidisSubstituted forGiakoumakisat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Papanikolaou
- 3Koulierakis
- 5Bouchalakis
- 8Ioannidis
- 10Pelkas
- 12Paschalakis
- 13Athanasiadis
- 14Fountas
- 16Chatzigiovanis
- 18Limnios
- 19Giakoumakis
- 22Giannoulis
- Referee:
- Michael Oliver
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home5
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Netherlands 3, Greece 0.
Post update
Attempt missed. Wout Weghorst (Netherlands) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Noa Lang following a fast break.
Booking
Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands).
Post update
Taxiarchis Fountas (Greece) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Joey Veerman (Netherlands).
Post update
Kostas Tsimikas (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Matthijs de Ligt replaces Denzel Dumfries.
Post update
Attempt missed. Petros Mantalos (Greece) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Taxiarchis Fountas with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tijjani Reijnders (Netherlands) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wout Weghorst.
Substitution
Substitution, Greece. Andreas Bouchalakis replaces Anastasios Bakasetas.
Substitution
Substitution, Netherlands. Joey Veerman replaces Frenkie de Jong.
Post update
Foul by Xavi Simons (Netherlands).
Post update
Petros Mantalos (Greece) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Petros Mantalos (Greece) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Xavi Simons (Netherlands) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Petros Mantalos (Greece).
Substitution
Substitution, Greece. Giorgos Giakoumakis replaces Vangelis Pavlidis.
Post update
Foul by Stefan de Vrij (Netherlands).