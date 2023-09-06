Former Wales centre-back Robert Page (right) succeeded Ryan Giggs as his country's manager

Wales host South Korea in a friendly on Thursday but manager Robert Page is making it clear his priorities lie elsewhere.

On Monday, Wales visit Latvia in desperate need of a win to revive their ailing Euro 2024 qualifying campaign.

As a result, Page is expected to make wholesale changes against South Korea with a view to keeping his key players fresh for the trip to Riga.

"I'd rather not play it, being completely honest with you," said Page.

"We have to take the friendly. We've had a couple of injuries anyway. The most important game for me is Monday and we're having to manage players.

"I've already got a plan in place, what players, what minutes they've played this season, who needs more minutes than others.

"There will be plenty of substitutions. There will be some at half-time, some at the hour mark. We'll be trying to get those players off the pitch unscathed and getting them ready for Monday."

Page is under pressure after defeats against Armenia and Turkey in June consigned Wales to fourth place in their European Championship qualifying group with four games left to play.

The former Northampton Town and Port Vale boss had already faced criticism after a disappointing World Cup in which his side exited at the group stage.

Wales have won only once since beating Ukraine in the 2022 World Cup play-off final - a 1-0 home victory over Latvia in March - but captain Aaron Ramsey has led the chorus of player support for Page.

"Everybody in that changing room understands the difficulties involved," Page said.

"It's not just about winning games of football now, it's about the bigger picture. Everybody wants to win games of football but they understand, the senior players, that we have to start introducing younger players.

"It's nice to hear that [backing from players]. I haven't read it but I know just by being in the changing room, how I am around the players and how they are around me, that I've got their full backing and that means a lot. That means the world."

Modest crowd expected in Cardiff

With Wales having won only one of their past 12 games, a modest crowd is expected at Cardiff City Stadium for the visit of South Korea.

At one stage there were fears the attendance would fall below the 7,666 present to watch a friendly with Belarus in September 2019.

And although it was announced 48 hours before the South Korea game that 11,500 tickets had been sold, the attendance is set to fall well below the capacity crowds Wales have grown used to in recent years for competitive fixtures.

"It's important for us to get some minutes together on the pitch again, to try and work on a few things before we go into the big game [in Latvia]," Ramsey said.

"We know how important the fans are for us. They've been instrumental over the years and hopefully this can continue for a very long period.

"We're very proud to represent them and the way they've handled themselves and conducted themselves over the years has been second to none. We're a really proud nation and hopefully we can get behind each other to get over the line."

Meanwhile, South Korea will be aiming for their first win under head coach Jurgen Klinsmann.

The former Germany and United States manager was appointed in February and has overseen two draws and two defeats in his four friendly fixtures in charge to date.

The 59-year-old, a World Cup winner as a player with Germany in 1990, succeeded Paulo Bento, who ended four years as head coach by stepping down after guiding South Korea to the last 16 of last year's World Cup in Qatar.

Brennan Johnson could feature after joining Tottenham from Nottingham Forest for more than £45m

Team news

Page is not hiding the fact that he plans to make as many changes as possible for this South Korea fixture as he prioritises Monday's game in Latvia.

Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore and Portsmouth midfielder Joe Morrell should feature at the Cardiff City Stadium, as they are suspended for the Latvia match.

Leeds United winger Daniel James is missing through injury, while Ramsey is among the first-team players set to be rested and new Tottenham signing Brennan Johnson could feature for a limited time.

"It's about looking at the amount of minutes Aaron's played," said Page.

"That one takes care of itself. Aaron's played the most football he's played [in a long time], he's off the back of 90 minutes. I think that's an obvious one. I think you know where I'm going with that one.

"With regards to Brennan, I was at Manchester United and he played [for Nottingham Forest] for an hour, he was outstanding.

"He's not played over the weekend because of the move. There will be minutes he will get that will be factored into Monday."

