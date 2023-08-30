Last updated on .From the section Football

Lionel Messi has been in stellar form since moving to the United States, but couldn't help Inter Miami to beat Nashville SC

Lionel Messi failed to score as Inter Miami drew 0-0 with Nashville SC in Major League Soccer, ending the club's nine-game winning run in all competitions.

The result means Miami failed to win for the first time since Messi's arrival from PSG in July.

The 36-year-old attempted seven shots in the game but was unable to break the deadlock.

Messi has scored 11 goals in nine matches since signing in July.

The draw leaves Miami 17 points outside the MLS automatic play-off qualification spots with 10 matches remaining.

The Florida club, part-owned by David Beckham, sits 14th out of 15 teams in the Eastern Conference with 22 points from 24 fixtures.

The top seven teams automatically qualify from each of the Eastern and Western conferences at the end of the regular season, with the eighth and ninth placed teams qualifying for wildcard matches, before a knockout format determines who wins the MLS Cup.

Messi helped his new club win the first trophy in its history when he scored in the Leagues Cup final victory over Nashville earlier in August.