Premier League stoppage time: Uefa will not mimic 'absurd' longer matches used in English football

The new added-time rules mean many matches in the Premier League and EFL are running significantly longer than in previous seasons

The new added-time rules in English football are "absurd" and will not be used in European competitions, according to Uefa's chief of football Zvonimir Boban.

England's refereeing body the PGMOL has opted to use longer amounts of stoppage time from this season in order to reduce time-wasting and better account for goal celebrations, substitutions and injuries.

But some players and managers have criticised the move on player welfare grounds.

"It's absolutely absurd," said Boban, who captained Croatia's famous 1998 World Cup team to a third-place finish

"Regarding player welfare, it's some kind of big tragedy because [they] are adding almost 12, 13, 14 minutes.

Matches in England have often been running beyond 100 minutes since the start of the new campaign.

"When you play 60, 65 minutes - I can speak from my experience, especially as a midfielder - when you get tired, it's the last 30 minutes of the game. And then somebody comes and adds another 15 minutes," said Boban.

"How often we have spoken critically about the calendar and too many games. We are not listening to players and coaches [about welfare]. It's crazy! It's too much, so we will not do this. Our guidelines are different."

Uefa's chief refereeing officer Roberto Rosetti backed Boban's comments and added the European football governing body had been working for five years on other solutions to increase the amount of time the ball is in play.

"There is something more important than the accuracy of additional time," Rosetti said. "Why do people like the Champions League so much? Because it's intensive, it's fantastic, the players never stop.

"We tell our referees to speed up the restart of play instead of focusing on stoppage time."

Longer added time was first implemented by Fifa at the most recent editions of the men's and women's World Cup.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne, Raphael Varane of Manchester United and global players' union Fifpro have also criticised the move.

Comments

Join the conversation

146 comments

  • Comment posted by geow93, today at 08:42

    So adding 15 minutes onto a game is frowned upon but adding numerous additional tournaments and expanding existing tournaments, which creates more playing time, is ok?

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 08:47

      flibb replied:
      More games = more players needed for rotation = more people employed = more money = growing the game as per our present, constant growth economic model.

      Longer games = same players playing more minutes = more injuries = star players out of action = loss of interest, revenue = changing the game to allow more subs to counteract this.

      Neither's perfect but one is better than the other.

  • Comment posted by Stop wait and go, today at 08:37

    Why do the ref's not enforce law 12 of the 'Laws of the Game'
    A goalkeeper cannot handle the ball for more than 6 seconds, punishable by an indirect freekick
    its annoying when you see goalkeepers fall to the ground with the ball and just wait as long as they want

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 08:44

      flibb replied:
      A good point

  • Comment posted by Salop Eagle, today at 08:37

    Typical UEFA…
    Not addressing anything.
    Fans paying for 90minutes and only getting 50-60.
    Health of players?
    What a joke…UEFA are the ones who keep adding pointless competitions & fixtures to the calendar.

    • Reply posted by cmac, today at 08:40

      cmac replied:
      Pointless competitions = more money. Corruption is still rife. Should have it simple. UEFA cup / European cup / ECWC on Tuesday/Wednesday/Thursday, keep the European cup for league winners only, and throw all names in the hat when drawing the fixtures.

  • Comment posted by Tha whet, today at 08:33

    It is NOT added time at all . It is STOPPAGE time . It’s still 90 minutes - or tbh less - of football played.
    What they should do is pause the clock for stoppages in conjunction with the refs watch -we have the technology for that - and then the whistle blows on 90 mins. Rather than have the clock still going and having it ‘absurdly’ called added time !

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 08:42

      flibb replied:
      Ridiculous suggestion. 90 minute games do not mean 90 minutes of ball in play time. That has never been the implication.

      Anyway, football is already dull enough with the low block, camp on the edge of the box style football that has become universal in recent years. 90 minutes of that, with the clock stopped whenever the ball goes out of play? Horror show!

  • Comment posted by okokok, today at 08:41

    That stance by UEFA sums up their attitude to the fans. They are not bothered about fans just the TV revenue. They will have been told by broadcasters that it would affect their scheduling of adverts etc. FIFA did the right thing and UEFA won't.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 08:49

      flibb replied:
      Alternatively, who wants to watch football matches that last 130 minutes from first to final whistle every week? Whether in person or at home on TV…!

  • Comment posted by McBilty, today at 08:49

    Simple solution... stop the clock whenever the ball is out of play and then stop at 90mins. No one would complain or have an argument against it.

    • Reply posted by CV5, today at 08:52

      CV5 replied:
      That is far too sensible to be adopted. You'll be suggesting stopping the clock for substitutions next! Perish that thought too. Let time wasting rule!

  • Comment posted by 9 Ton Mantis, today at 08:34

    Spent most of his career at Milan rolling around on the floor feigning injury to have a rest - not surprised he doesn’t like it….🙄

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 08:43

      flibb replied:
      Italian football is beautiful so perhaps not the style of play to mock…

  • Comment posted by Lion Rampant , today at 08:44

    It's simple. No time wasting, no added time. Worrying that UEFA's chief of football cannot see that. Too busy counting his money I suppose.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 09:10

      flibb replied:
      Considering teams can ‘waste time’ with the ball in play, how do you factor that in to time added on?

      If a team tries to hold it in the corner, does the clock stop…?!

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 08:33

    That's ridiculous from Boban. The actual problem is the number of games. And UEFA are the worst culprits. Hypocrisy on an unreal level. Neil

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 08:49

      flibb replied:
      The number of games is fine if you accept that squad rotation is necessary. Chelsea well ahead of the rest by buying 3 squads worth of players in the last 2 years…

  • Comment posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 08:43

    Players and managers talking nonsense. It's time added for stoppages and time wasting, both of which are 'down' time for players. They only actually play the same amount of time. Fans are sick and tired of constant cynical time wasting tactics. But they need to stop the clock, as in other sports. The referee gets to call this and that would accurately record the down time. Also, more cards needed.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 08:58

      flibb replied:
      It’s not meant to be a game of constant/90 mins of running.

  • Comment posted by Pharaoh, today at 08:53

    UEFA, who adds mickey mouse tournaments like Conference League, are moaning about players welfare. Hypocrites.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 09:00

      flibb replied:
      Conference League, like Europa, is really good. Bizarre attitude to have considering most fans in this country support a team outside the top flight.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 08:42

    No extra time - just stop the clock every time the ball goes out of play or goes dead - simples.

    • Reply posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 08:44

      wordsofwisdom replied:
      Agree, and immediate cards for time wasting at kick-outs, throw ins etc.

  • Comment posted by pompeysam, today at 08:52

    Another branch of corruption in UEFA. Happy to change tournaments and add more games, but not happy to stop the time wasting, which paying fans have to go and endure. Players health can’t be used as an excuse with the 5 sub rule. If they can do it then don’t pay them 200k per week.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 09:06

      flibb replied:
      “You’re corrupt if you don’t fundamentally change your sport on a whim to fall in line with this ridiculous interpretation of what I think the sport is!!!”

  • Comment posted by Andy R, today at 08:50

    Got to love the fact that the 'peoples game' is run by politically aligned, self-centered, money-grabbing individuals, who meet to collectively ensure that they each have full coffers - forgetting who is putting the money in to them (whether in person or through TV subs). At least the PL & FIFA understand that as a spectator I wish to see 90mins of football rather than theatrics/cheating

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 08:53

      flibb replied:
      It’s the people’s game in the sense that the people are most content with bread and circuses…

  • Comment posted by ALFIE15, today at 08:46

    I read recently (can’t find the article now) that statistically if they add 15 min extra time the ball in play is still less than a game played in the 1970’s. He quotes players welfare, players today have fantastic medical and lifestyle support as a player in the 70’s would have a fag at halftime.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 08:54

      flibb replied:
      Football was also much better when there was still the physical challenge in the game. The sport changed irrevocably for the worse in the late 2000’s and now Barca style tiki taka reigns supreme, which is dreary when not done by Barcelona/equivalents.

  • Comment posted by saintplymouth, today at 08:44

    So if you play a 90 minute match over 90 minutes you will be less tired than playing a 90 minute match over 115 minutes?

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 09:05

      flibb replied:
      Yes, obviously? Injuries happen under fatigue and duress. Changing the game to become 20-30 minutes longer on a weekly basis is an awful idea. 90 minute game does not mean 90 mins of ball in play time…

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, today at 08:40

    Tbf there already seems less time wasting.

    The ridiculous length of time some teams take over a throw-in does not seem to have improved.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 08:50

      flibb replied:
      *Laughs in Rory Delap*

  • Comment posted by Curt LeGooner , today at 08:54

    Player welfare?! ..... Lol. But UEFA could careless about racist abuse in stadiums.

    • Reply posted by KopoftheLeague, today at 09:00

      KopoftheLeague replied:
      I think you mean they couldn't care less. If they could care less it means they do care at least a little.

  • Comment posted by Orkneyboy, today at 08:59

    Prima-donna's. Lets ask Roger, Rafa or Novak if they'd like everything they do limited to 90 minutes. They also play every two days.

    Footballers get paid an aabsurd amount of money for, at the very most, two games a week.

    Poor lambs. Absolute waste of space, oxygen and money.

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 09:19

      flibb replied:
      You sound levelheaded.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 08:55

    So according to Uefa, playing an extra ten minutes in a game is terrible but two English teams flying half way around the world to play a money making friendly is perfectly acceptable?

    • Reply posted by flibb, today at 09:18

      flibb replied:
      How often do those two events occur? One more often that the other…

