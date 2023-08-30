Scottish gossip: Celtic, Aberdeen, Hibernian, Motherwell, Phillips, Bernardo, Hendrick, Lowe, Shaw
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Liverpool central defender Nat Phillips is set to join Celtic on a season-long loan. (Sky Sports)
Celtic's loan deal for Benfica midfielder Paulo Bernardo - is "practically done", according to Portuguese media outlet zerozero. (Scottish Sun)
Aberdeen are keen on a loan deal for Newcastle midfielder Jeff Hendrick but face competition from Leeds United, Sheffield Wednesday and West Bromwich Albion to sign the 31-year-old. (Press & Journal)
Hibernian are lining up a move for Bournemouth winger Jamal Lowe, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Queens Park Rangers. (Football Insider)
Hibernian have already made contact with Graham Arnold about their vacant managerial position but agent Craig Moore reckons the timing is not great with Australia preparing for matches against Mexico and England. (Go Radio via Football Scotland)
Celtic are set to seal a new long-term deal for Liel Abada, with the Israel winger currently under contract until 2026. (Daily Record)
Celtic will rake in an extra £2.5m from Champions League TV revenue following Rangers' failure to qualify. (Football Scotland)
Former Hibs, Ross County and Kilmarnock striker Oli Shaw is expected to join Motherwell on loan from Barnsley. (Daily Record)
Livingston manager David Martindale insists he won't entertain any last-minute offers for striker Joel Nouble. (Daily Record)
Southampton have lunched a bid to sign Scotland striker Ross Stewart from Championship rivals Sunderland. (Keith Downie on X)