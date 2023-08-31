Last updated on .From the section England

England manager Gareth Southgate has included Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire in his squad for September's games against Ukraine and Scotland.

Midfielder Henderson, 33, has been picked after leaving Liverpool to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq in July.

Centre-back Maguire makes the squad despite not having played for Manchester United so far this season.

England play Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier on 9 September in Poland, and Scotland in a friendly on 12 September.

The game against Scotland at Hampden Park is to mark the 150th anniversary of that fixture.

Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill get their first call-ups to the England squad.

Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling is again absent, having been left out of England's last two squads.

More to follow.