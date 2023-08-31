England squad to face Ukraine and Scotland includes Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire
Last updated on .From the section England
England manager Gareth Southgate has included Jordan Henderson and Harry Maguire in his squad for September's games against Ukraine and Scotland.
Midfielder Henderson, 33, has been picked after leaving Liverpool to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ettifaq in July.
Centre-back Maguire makes the squad despite not having played for Manchester United so far this season.
England play Ukraine in a Euro 2024 qualifier on 9 September in Poland, and Scotland in a friendly on 12 September.
The game against Scotland at Hampden Park is to mark the 150th anniversary of that fixture.
Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah and Chelsea centre-back Levi Colwill get their first call-ups to the England squad.
Chelsea forward Raheem Sterling is again absent, having been left out of England's last two squads.
More to follow.
Gareth, please stop picking your pals
Then play them in a position to maximise their effectiveness.
In other words Maguire, Henderson & Phillips should be nowhere near the squad.
I've finally lost patience with Gareth Southgate and his old pals act.
We really need to start blooming the youngsters who are the future. Drop the old guard of Maguire, who isn’t playing and when he does is routinely poor, and Hendo… who has taken the career sunset pay cheque.
Konsa deserves a chance. Ben White too.
Odd selections.
I'm sure many will come back to say what Southgate has done but at the end of the day, we have won nothing and the talent pool available got England right now is the best in the past 40 years.
Any half competent manager could so the job Southgate is doing but a quality manager would have England winning things.