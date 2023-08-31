Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Sam Greenwood (left) and Lewis O'Brien will add to Michael Carrick's options at Middlesbrough

Championship side Middlesbrough have signed midfielders Lewis O'Brien and Sam Greenwood on loan from Nottingham Forest and Leeds for the season.

O'Brien, 24, has been a peripheral figure at Forest, playing just 17 games, and was left out of their Premier League squad after January.

Greenwood, 21, has scored once in 35 appearances for Leeds, following a move from Arsenal in August 2020.

He can feature in midfield and attack, and has featured twice this season.

"Lewis has tasted success before," Boro boss Michael Carrick said of former Huddersfield player O'Brien, who featured in 131 games for the Terriers.

"He's got good experience, he's a good age, and he offers something different to what we have here.

Carrick added: "Sam is a really talented player. He's two-footed and he gives us greater flexibility."

After he was left out of Forest's 25-man group, O'Brien spent the end of last season on loan to DC United in the US Major League Soccer division.

He was a major part of Carlos Corberan's Huddersfield squad that made it to the 2021-22 Championship play-off final, coincidentally losing to Forest at Wembley.

Greenwood returns to his native north east with this move, having left Sunderland for Arsenal earlier in his career.

He made his Leeds breakthrough under Marcelo Bielsa and continued to play a part last season, under Jesse Marsch and Sam Allardyce.

