Close menu

Champions League draw: Newcastle face Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund & AC Milan in Group F

Last updated on .From the section Champions Leaguecomments320

Breaking news

Newcastle United will play Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in the group stage of the 2023-24 Champions League.

The Magpies, in the group stage for the first time since 2002-03, face three European giants who have all at least reached the final in the past 16 years.

Manchester United will face Bayern Munich, while holders Manchester City are in the same group as RB Leipzig.

Arsenal have been paired with Sevilla and Celtic will play Atletico Madrid.

Short presentational grey line

Group stage draw in full

Group A: Bayern Munich, MANCHESTER UNITED, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray

Group B: Sevilla, ARSENAL, PSV Eindhoven, RC Lens

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, Salzburg, Real Sociedad

Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, CELTIC

Group F: Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, NEWCASTLE

Group G: MANCHESTER CITY, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp

The group stages will run from 19 September to 13 December, with the final at Wembley on 1 June.

Short presentational grey line

Magpies face daunting return to Champions League

Newcastle's long-awaited return to Europe's elite competition has been much anticipated after they finished fourth in the Premier League last season - but their draw could barely have been more difficult.

Eddie Howe's side will play PSG, who reached the final in 2020, and seven-time European champions and last season's semi-finalists AC Milan in Group F.

They will also play Borussia Dortmund, who won the competition in 1997 and most recently reached the final 10 years ago.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

327 comments

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 18:11

    Little jealous of NUFC to be honest.

    Reasoning: neither of us will win the UCL to be fair but it's about been in the big games and big night in Europe. NUFC are guaranteed that now. Fans get to go to Dortmund, PSG and AC Milan. Lucky!!!

    Also I think you have as good a chance as any the other 3. All the best.

    • Reply posted by David Westrope, today at 18:17

      David Westrope replied:
      I totally agree. Three great trips, six huge games. Paris are the ones who should be most scared in that group in my opinion! Very real danger of going out in the group stages!

  • Comment posted by Ralf, today at 18:09

    Ill be amazed if we NUFC get through it but what a great group, can’t wait

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:21

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      NU will be so bruised and battered by January, they will have no life left for the rest of the season.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 18:08

    Well, Newcastle United fans, you did want Champions League football, didn’t you?

    • Reply posted by Derek , today at 18:12

      Derek replied:
      St. James's Park will be rocking. Good luck to them.

  • Comment posted by Alp Levant, today at 18:08

    That’s the hardest group!!! Unlucky NewCastle but welcome back to the CL and good luck !!!

    • Reply posted by Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat, today at 18:27

      Anfield Home Of The 7 0 Defeat replied:
      Poor Newcastle, back in after all these years only to end up in the group of death.

  • Comment posted by Boom, today at 18:08

    Where are Liverpool?

    • Reply posted by Mr Facts, today at 18:10

      Mr Facts replied:
      They are in the superior europa league this season with better teams than this year's chumpions league teams

      No one cares about the champions league this season especially with last seasons asterisk winners

      Deal with it 😄

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 18:08

    Welcome to the top table Newcastle. You're literally gonna have no expectations in a group that tough which may well work in your favour bizarrely. Enjoy the ride and good luck repping the North East 🙂

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 18:12

      Steve replied:
      If they can win two home games and get one other result then it could easily be enough with the other sides likely to take points from each other

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 18:06

    And as tradition dictates, Man City have got another very easy group. The Champions League may change it format, the number of included teams, etc but this one tradition will never, ever change.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:09

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Man City and their entire fanbase (yes, all 37 of them) want to say that they are very happy with this draw.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 18:10

    When City first started qualifying for the Champions League they had a few real stinkers in the group stage - Newcastle likely will face similar until they get their coefficient up, a tough draw for sure.

    • Reply posted by JM, today at 18:17

      JM replied:
      UEFA changed the rules to help Man City though. They used to get hard groups based on their lack of history, then UEFA changed the rules FOR THEM to say that if you win your demystify league you are automatically a lot one team.

      So ever since then they’ve had east groups.

  • Comment posted by Dallas Cowboys Liverpool FC, today at 18:08

    As to be expected, a mix bag of a draw for the English teams, some (Man City & Arsenal) will be very happy how it turned out, others (Newcastle) will not and now have a very tough road ahead.
    Good luck to the English teams and Celtic in this competition.

    • Reply posted by LockStockBringo, today at 18:12

      LockStockBringo replied:
      Agree minus the Celtic bit.

  • Comment posted by ellis , today at 18:11

    newcastle will give psg a run for their money , excuse the pun

  • Comment posted by FootyAddict, today at 18:08

    Newcastle been stitched up there! If they get out of that group Howe deserves a medal!

  • Comment posted by Fan Of Whoever Plays Man Utd, today at 18:07

    Anyone want to take a stab at predicting the final finishing order of group F?
    Any one of the four teams can win it or just as likely finish last.

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 18:14

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      Dortmund, NUFC, AC, PSG

      You heard it here first!!!

      I don't have a clue to be fair but people like to say you heard it here first to act like they know so I thought why not!

  • Comment posted by Derek , today at 18:08

    Kane will score against Man U. Nice.

    • Reply posted by WILL, today at 18:22

      WILL replied:
      Nice aren't in there draw...

  • Comment posted by Mercynet, today at 18:11

    How are Citeh not banned yet for financial fair play!

    • Reply posted by chris13, today at 18:14

      chris13 replied:
      It's a disgrace City need face those charges asap.

  • Comment posted by Be Yourself, today at 18:13

    We're on our way to Borussia Dortmand, Paris St-Germain and Milano....

    • Reply posted by staying up staying down, today at 18:25

      staying up staying down replied:
      Where you will never see a mackem…

  • Comment posted by Vedrex86, today at 18:15

    You will be hard pressed to find a true Newcastle fan disappointed with this group. Did people think we wanted to qualify for the champions league to see us play union Berlin, braga and Copenhagen etc?

    A very hard group we are unlikely to get out of, but the potential of some absolutely cracking away days and fantastic games. This is what the CL is about, surely?

    • Reply posted by Peace islam , today at 18:17

      Peace islam replied:
      Well said exactly what the champions league is about. All jealous weirdos scared if we get out of the group

  • Comment posted by boydyda2nd, today at 18:07

    Poor Newcastle, fantastic group of death though

    • Reply posted by B4N, today at 18:11

      B4N replied:
      PSG perennial underachievers, Milan no way near what they were, Dortmund haven’t turned up in Europe since 2012.

      Toon to go through!

  • Comment posted by midnightrun, today at 18:08

    Group F games will be a good watch at least. Some amazing games there for Toon fans. Look at Man City's group, easiest group ever, only die hard plastics are going to watch those games

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 18:16

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Arsenal and Sevilla, the Spanish version of Arsenal, in the same group. Who would have predicted that?

  • Comment posted by TheWorldNeedsAHardReset, today at 18:13

    As Newcastle fans, we requested an entertains group… demand met! Cor blimey!!!

  • Comment posted by bp24, today at 18:08

    Well Magpies fans. You wanted European football and there it is ... big time. Good luck. I think you'll need it.

    PS anyone know if UEFA have determined what will happen if RB (aka Red Bull) Leipzig end up facing Red Bull Salzburg? Hmmmmm.

    • Reply posted by GorbleGorble, today at 18:12

      GorbleGorble replied:
      Same as what happens if Girona qualify and end up facing Man City.

      Nothing.

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport