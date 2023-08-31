Champions League draw: Newcastle face Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund & AC Milan in Group F
Last updated on .From the section Champions League
Newcastle United will play Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in the group stage of the 2023-24 Champions League.
The Magpies, in the group stage for the first time since 2002-03, face three European giants who have all at least reached the final in the past 16 years.
Manchester United will face Bayern Munich, while holders Manchester City are in the same group as RB Leipzig.
Arsenal have been paired with Sevilla and Celtic will play Atletico Madrid.
Group stage draw in full
Group A: Bayern Munich, MANCHESTER UNITED, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray
Group B: Sevilla, ARSENAL, PSV Eindhoven, RC Lens
Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin
Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, Salzburg, Real Sociedad
Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, CELTIC
Group F: Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, NEWCASTLE
Group G: MANCHESTER CITY, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys
Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp
The group stages will run from 19 September to 13 December, with the final at Wembley on 1 June.
Magpies face daunting return to Champions League
Newcastle's long-awaited return to Europe's elite competition has been much anticipated after they finished fourth in the Premier League last season - but their draw could barely have been more difficult.
Eddie Howe's side will play PSG, who reached the final in 2020, and seven-time European champions and last season's semi-finalists AC Milan in Group F.
They will also play Borussia Dortmund, who won the competition in 1997 and most recently reached the final 10 years ago.
More to follow.
Reasoning: neither of us will win the UCL to be fair but it's about been in the big games and big night in Europe. NUFC are guaranteed that now. Fans get to go to Dortmund, PSG and AC Milan. Lucky!!!
Also I think you have as good a chance as any the other 3. All the best.
Good luck to the English teams and Celtic in this competition.
Any one of the four teams can win it or just as likely finish last.
A very hard group we are unlikely to get out of, but the potential of some absolutely cracking away days and fantastic games. This is what the CL is about, surely?
PS anyone know if UEFA have determined what will happen if RB (aka Red Bull) Leipzig end up facing Red Bull Salzburg? Hmmmmm.