Newcastle United will play Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan in the group stage of the 2023-24 Champions League.

The Magpies, in the group stage for the first time since 2002-03, face three European giants who have all at least reached the final in the past 16 years.

Manchester United will face Bayern Munich, while holders Manchester City are in the same group as RB Leipzig.

Arsenal have been paired with Sevilla and Celtic will play Atletico Madrid.

Group stage draw in full

Group A: Bayern Munich, MANCHESTER UNITED, FC Copenhagen, Galatasaray

Group B: Sevilla, ARSENAL, PSV Eindhoven, RC Lens

Group C: Napoli, Real Madrid, Braga, Union Berlin

Group D: Benfica, Inter Milan, Salzburg, Real Sociedad

Group E: Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Lazio, CELTIC

Group F: Paris St-Germain, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, NEWCASTLE

Group G: MANCHESTER CITY, RB Leipzig, Red Star Belgrade, Young Boys

Group H: Barcelona, Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk, Royal Antwerp

The group stages will run from 19 September to 13 December, with the final at Wembley on 1 June.

Magpies face daunting return to Champions League

Newcastle's long-awaited return to Europe's elite competition has been much anticipated after they finished fourth in the Premier League last season - but their draw could barely have been more difficult.

Eddie Howe's side will play PSG, who reached the final in 2020, and seven-time European champions and last season's semi-finalists AC Milan in Group F.

They will also play Borussia Dortmund, who won the competition in 1997 and most recently reached the final 10 years ago.

More to follow.