Phillips is behind Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and Jarell Quansah in the pecking order at Anfield

Liverpool central defender Nat Phillips has agreed to join Celtic on loan until January.

The Bhoys are set to sign the 26-year-old with centre-backs Cameron Carter-Vickers, Stephen Welsh and Maik Nawrocki facing lengthy spells out.

Phillips, who joined Liverpool in 2016, has spent previous loan spells at Stuttgart and Bournemouth.

He has yet to play for the Reds this season and made only five appearances during the 2022-23 campaign.

His best season for Liverpool came in 2020-21 when he made 20 outings, including three in the Champions League as Liverpool suffered an injury crisis of their own in the centre of defence.

Phillips has made 79 career appearances, scoring once in a 3-0 Liverpool victory over Burnley

His contract at Anfield runs until 2025.