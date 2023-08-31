Last updated on .From the section Reading

Andy Carroll played in Reading's first two games in League One this season but has not featured since

Former England striker Andy Carroll has left League One side Reading.

The 34-year-old former Liverpool, Newcastle and West Ham forward triggered a clause in his contract allowing him to leave the Royals.

Carroll, who scored two goals in nine appearances for England between 2010 and 2012, will reportedly join French second-tier side Amiens.

He re-joined Reading on a free transfer in September last year and scored nine goals in 34 appearances.

He had previously spent a short spell at the Berkshire club in November 2021 when he scored two goals in eight Championship appearances.

Carroll's £35m move from Newcastle to Liverpool in January 2011 broke the record for the most expensive British footballer after he was signed to replace Fernando Torres.

He failed to make an impact at Anfield - a winning goal against Everton in the 2012 FA Cup semi-final and another goal in the 2-1 loss to Chelsea in the final - were rare highlights in an 18-month spell before he joined West Ham on loan in the summer of 2012.

After a season in London he joined the Hammers permanently for £15m before re-joining Newcastle in 2019.

He played in all three group games for England at Euro 2012 - scoring the opening goal in a 3-2 win over Sweden in the first group game.