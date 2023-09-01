Oxford United fans have to be feeling good, with their side top of League One with four wins from five to kick-start the new season

The jolt Oxford United received in the opening week of the season when they lost in the league and were knocked out of the cup, shipped seven goals and scored just one, may actually prove to be the best thing that could have happened to them.

Manager Liam Manning suggested that much in his interviews, especially after the League One defeat at Cambridge. At the time I think it was fair to consider how much he actually believed it, or whether it was just an off-the-shelf response.

Now a month into his first full season in charge I am reminded that Liam Manning doesn't really do or say anything for the sake of it. He is the epitome of a man with a plan. For him interviews are a chance to communicate with supporters, and not for their entertainment or to manage their emotions. That's what the football itself is for, and perhaps also those moments that directly follow a match. Manning may be reluctantly leading fist pump full-time celebrations with fans after a win but I actually think that is part of their charm. Being challenged and taken out of our comfort zone is good for all of us, isn't it?!

Dealing with tough fixtures and adversity

The transfer window has closed and, with serious backing from the board, United have under-promised and, it seems, over-delivered. There's basically a full team of new signings, legitimate competition for every shirt and on the field Oxford have reeled off four wins against some challenging opponents - and go into the Port Vale game this weekend sat on top of League One. The jarring opening to the campaign is still in the consciousness, and that really could be really helpful for maintaining focus.

No-one should get carried away with what turned out to be a brilliant August, any more than they should have been gloomy after a miserable first week. It is of course the nature of most football fans to get too high or too low too quickly.

September is such a critical month for Oxford United's ambitions. Off the field there is a crucial county council decision on the sale of land for a potential new stadium. On the field, it will be about negotiating a fixture list that is harder than it looks at first glance. None of the so-called big clubs at this level feature, and all bar one of their opponents are in the top six. Points will be dropped. It is how Oxford deal with that adversity that will matter.

