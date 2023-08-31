Last updated on .From the section Ipswich

Dane Scarlett was part of the England Under-19 squad that won the European Championship in 2022

Ipswich Town have signed England youth international striker Dane Scarlett from Premier League Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan deal.

Scarlett, 19, has made 11 first-team appearances for Spurs, with the last coming in their Carabao Cup defeat by Fulham on penalties on Tuesday.

He spent last season on loan in League One at Portsmouth, where he scored six goals in 40 appearances.

Scarlett has also signed a new four-year deal with Spurs, until 2027.

"I remember playing against Ipswich last season and it was a good game. I liked the way the team played so I'm really looking forward to being part of that," Scarlett said. external-link

Scarlett, who is Town's sixth signing of the summer, became Tottenham's youngest ever player when he came on as a substitute in their Europa League game with Ludogorets Razgrad in November 2020, aged 16 years and 247 days.

"Dane is a very exciting young forward who the staff and I have known about for a long time," boss Kieran McKenna said.

"He is an explosive finisher with both feet and someone who has good movement in the final third."

