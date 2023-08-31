Sergio Reguilon: Manchester United agree loan deal for Tottenham full-back
Last updated on .From the section Man Utd
Manchester United have agreed a loan deal for Tottenham full-back Sergio Reguilon.
United are searching for a left-back, with both Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia out for an extended period of time because of injury.
Talks with Chelsea over Marc Cucurella failed to reach a positive conclusion but conversations over Spain's Reguilon have been more fruitful.
United are also trying to complete a deal for Fiorentina's Sofyan Amrabat.
Midfielder Amrabat, who starred for Morocco in last year's World Cup, is under contract until 2024 with the Serie A club.
Reguilon, 26, has passed his medical and could feature in Erik ten Hag's squad for Sunday's trip to Arsenal.
Reguilon joined Tottenham from Real Madrid in September 2020 on a five-year deal but spent last season on loan at Atletico Madrid.
