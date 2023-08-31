Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Alfie Pond made his Wolves debut off the bench in the 5-0 win over Blackpool on Tuesday

Stockport have signed defender Alfie Pond on a season-long loan from Wolves.

The 19-year-old moved to Molineux from Exeter last September and made his first-team debut on Tuesday in the EFL Cup win over Blackpool.

County need cover at the back after Neill Byrne was ruled out for around three months by a knee injury.

"Alfie has a really bright future ahead of him. I am really looking forward to working with him," Hatters boss Dave Challinor told the club website. external-link

Pond is the second arrival this week after Joel Cotterill's signing from Swansea on Monday and Challinor said: "It's a position we needed to strengthen due to injury, but to be able to get someone of his quality, pedigree and potential shows the regard in which the club is held in terms of developing players and us being trusted with them - similar to Joel's loan.

"Alfie can play in any of the centre-back positions, be that in a three or a two, is strong aerially and comfortable with the ball at his feet."

Pond came through the ranks at Exeter after joining the Grecians aged six before earning a five-year deal at Premier League Wolves.

