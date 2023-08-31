Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Nuno Tavares has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal since his last appearance for the club in May 2022

Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper says deals to sign Nuno Tavares and Murillo "are at the final stages".

Portuguese left-back Tavares, 23, looks set to join the club on a season-long loan from Arsenal.

Forest have also agreed a fee of around £15m with Brazilian club Corinthians for central defender Murillo, 21.

Meanwhile, Cooper says there is "no official news" on reports linking Brennan Johnson with a move away from the City Ground.

The Welsh international, who operates primarily as a winger or forward, has repeatedly been the subject of transfer speculation with Tottenham and Brentford both thought to be keen to sign the 22-year-old prior to Friday's summer transfer window deadline.

However, Cooper appeared to play down the prospect of his imminent departure from the club.

"We shall see. We just have to carry on as normal. Maybe there's some things that are being speculated that are very true and some that couldn't be any further away from the truth," said the Forest manager.

"I do believe there's a couple of players, Tavares and Murillo, that are at the final stages. Not quite done, but the process is ticking along quite nicely.

"I hope I haven't gone too soon on that because until things are officially done then you never quite know. We shall see. We just have to carry on as normal."

Tavares has made 28 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions since joining them from Benfica in 2021 and spent last term on loan at Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Murillo broke into the Corinthians first team in April and has played 13 times in Brazil's top flight.