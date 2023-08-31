Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Ryan Gravenberch has 11 caps for the Netherlands

Liverpool have agreed a deal worth 40m euros (£34.3m) to sign midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich.

The 21-year-old Netherlands international joined the German champions from Ajax last summer but has struggled for first-team football.

Gravenberch has made just one substitute appearance this season.

Liverpool have been linked with him for much of the summer and will now aim to conclude a deal before Friday's transfer deadline.

The Reds have already signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo this summer in a refresh of their midfield.

Key midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have left Anfield to join Saudi Arabian clubs, while James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also departed on free transfers.

Gravenberch, who last season started just three games in his 24 Bundesliga outings for Bayern, made his one appearance this season as a late substitute in a 3-1 win against Augsburg last Sunday.