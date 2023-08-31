Ryan Gravenberch: Liverpool agree £34m deal for Netherlands midfielder with Bayern Munich
Last updated on .From the section Liverpool
Liverpool have agreed a deal worth 40m euros (£34.3m) to sign midfielder Ryan Gravenberch from Bayern Munich.
The 21-year-old Netherlands international joined the German champions from Ajax last summer but has struggled for first-team football.
Gravenberch has made just one substitute appearance this season.
Liverpool have been linked with him for much of the summer and will now aim to conclude a deal before Friday's transfer deadline.
The Reds have already signed Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai and Wataru Endo this summer in a refresh of their midfield.
Key midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho have left Anfield to join Saudi Arabian clubs, while James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain also departed on free transfers.
Gravenberch, who last season started just three games in his 24 Bundesliga outings for Bayern, made his one appearance this season as a late substitute in a 3-1 win against Augsburg last Sunday.
- Latest Liverpool news, analysis and fan views
- Get Liverpool news notifications
- Listen to the latest The Red Kop podcast
- Our coverage of Liverpool is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Liverpool - go straight to all the best content