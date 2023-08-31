Close menu

Dean Henderson: Crystal Palace sign goalkeeper from Manchester United

Last updated on .From the section Crystal Palace

Dean Henderson during pre-season training
Henderson joined the Manchester United academy aged 14

Crystal Palace have signed England goalkeeper Dean Henderson on a five-year deal from Manchester United.

Palace have paid an undisclosed fee for the 26-year-old, who was a substitute during United's win over Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

He was on loan at Forest last season but they signed Matt Turner from Arsenal earlier this month.

"There's something being built here and I really want to be a part of it," said Henderson.

Henderson is Palace's third senior signing of the summer after Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma and Brazilian forward Matheus Franca.

"This club has got great fans and has a lot of top players who are hungry to succeed," he added.

"I'm absolutely delighted and buzzing to be here. I can't wait to get started."

Henderson has been with United since the age of 14 but never established himself as the team's first-choice keeper, going on loan spells to Stockport, Grimsby, Shrewsbury and Sheffield United, as well as Forest.

Another former Manchester United keeper, Sam Johnstone, has started the season in goal for Palace and the 30-year-old was named in the latest England squad on Thursday.

"Dean is a fantastic addition to our squad and goalkeeping unit," said Palace chairman Steve Parish. "We have been long-term admirers."

Manchester United signed Andre Onana to replace David de Gea as their first-choice keeper this summer and are set to buy Fenerbahce's Altay Bayindir for £4.3m to replace Henderson as their back-up option.

Comments

Join the conversation

82 comments

  • Comment posted by Alan_knows, today at 20:46

    Be interesting to see if his ego gets in the way of his Palace career like it did in Manchester. He will have to establish himself as the number one keeper to prove the doubters wrong.

  • Comment posted by Peter M, today at 20:46

    I don't get this move. Johnstone is a perfectly capable keeper. Either he or Henderson is going to be unhappy.

  • Comment posted by Der ber der, today at 20:45

    He had a fantastic season when he was at Sheffield United. Not really understanding all the hate from Man U fans.

  • Comment posted by Blackhawk87, today at 20:44

    The BBC are a bunch of overpaid C@@ts.
    The only word in their dictionary is f@cking nepotism.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 20:47

      AJ replied:
      ?

  • Comment posted by Blackhawk87, today at 20:42

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules.

    • Reply posted by Andy J, today at 20:44

      Andy J replied:
      Wow, did you use mummy's computer without her asking?

  • Comment posted by Blackhawk87, today at 20:41

    Dean Henderson is a C face

    • Reply posted by Andy J, today at 20:45

      Andy J replied:
      My, I think you might need a spellchecker...

  • Comment posted by Robert E7, today at 20:40

    He doesn't look wide enough.

  • Comment posted by Stephs-In-The-House , today at 20:35

    Dean,s a very good keeper but we have 2 very good one,s already this might rock the boat a bit , 20 mil could of brought us a good young atttacking RB or LB or both .... But welcome to our family Dean x

  • Comment posted by Blackhawk87, today at 20:35

    Dean is a very confident person bordering on arrogant. There's no humility in him. He's fairly good between the sticks drops one to clangers and glad he's gone from United.

    • Reply posted by Andy J, today at 20:47

      Andy J replied:
      Not feeling bitter? I thought Man U fans were above all that.

  • Comment posted by Orchestral Manoeuvres In The Park, today at 20:27

    Madness, I don`t know what is going on at Man Utd. They had a excellent keeper in Dean Henderson, yet they bought that clown Onana and let Dea Gea leave for free.
    In my opinion Henderson has the ability to be a really top keeper.
    I am a Man Utd fan and this has made me very angry, Utd are still flushing money away on substandard and injured players, then letting some good ones go. Crazy.

    • Reply posted by Owen Carey, today at 20:32

      Owen Carey replied:
      Dean henderson literally said he wanted to leave last summer before ten hag arrived so that ten hag wouldn’t convince him to stay because he was done with united. They had to sell him

  • Comment posted by Swanny, today at 20:26

    Good to see him get the move he needed meanwhile the vast majority of ManU fans worldwide are still waiting on the news that the Glazers have sold the club

  • Comment posted by aghabullogue shrew, today at 20:26

    Strange one! Why have United sold their best keeper! Mark my words, Onana is a disaster waiting to happen!

  • Comment posted by Cheebley, today at 20:20

    Strange signing that one imo

  • Comment posted by MuhammedIqbal2212, today at 20:18

    That goodness for that. He's pure trash. 20 mill lol 😆 nice

    • Reply posted by Blackhawk87, today at 20:38

      Blackhawk87 replied:
      He's a very dislikeable person.
      Good riddance

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 20:18

    Ovverrated

  • Comment posted by sickbeggar, today at 20:17

    Whatever the plus points of Henderson, I've never seen him take out 2 opposition players in his own penalty box. Onana is perfect for Howard Webb ball

    • Reply posted by TerryTortoise, today at 20:30

      TerryTortoise replied:
      Howard Webb is woke, of course he bends the rules.

  • Comment posted by Ursicles, today at 20:17

    Not sure why we spent this money on a keeper when we already have a great keeper - could have been spent on an RB.

    Regardless, welcome Dean.

  • Comment posted by Naz MCFC, today at 20:16

    If Man Utd had kept Henderson instead of buying Onana, they could have bought Kane instead of Hojlund.

    • Reply posted by wordsofwisdom, today at 20:19

      wordsofwisdom replied:
      Except it only works like that in your small mind!

  • Comment posted by You, today at 20:15

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules.

    • Reply posted by AJ, today at 20:19

      AJ replied:
      He is a great guy and when the club go back on what they told the lad no wonder he did what he did and he is better out of that place.

