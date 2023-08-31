Last updated on .From the section Wolves

Gary O'Neil (left) welcomed new Wolves signing Enso Gonazlez to the club earlier this week

Wolves boss Gary O'Neil says he is not "drowning" despite a frantic start to his time at Molineux.

O'Neil was only confirmed as Julen Lopetegui's replacement 48 hours before the new Premier League season began.

He has taken charge of four matches in the three weeks since and is now dealing with a busy end to the transfer window that includes the £53m exit of key midfielder Matheus Nunes.

"Get up early, go to bed late, then do it again the next day," O'Neil said.

"I don't feel like I am drowning. It has been unbelievably busy, probably my busiest time ever as a head coach because of how close everything was.

"But it's been really enjoyable as well."

Lopetegui left Wolves earlier this month believing the financial restrictions imposed on the club in order to meet their Financial Fair Play obligations would be too restrictive in terms of building a squad.

It has taken the £53m exit of Nunes to Manchester City to release the purse strings.

Uruguay defender Santiago Bueno and Paraguayan forward Enso Gonzalez been signed within the space of 24 hours, while a deal has been agreed to sign Manchester City's England Under-21 midfielder Tommy Doyle on loan.

Doyle followed up an outstanding season in the Championship at Sheffield United by helping England to their first European Under-21 Championship title since 1984 in the summer.

That brings its own expectations about the 21-year-old's likely career path, given the integral role he played in getting the Blades back to the Premier League.

"I can guarantee the expectations on Tommy from the outside will not be as much as the player demands from himself," said O'Neil.

"I have experienced what it is like to be an England Under-21. It accelerates your progress and means you are able to cope with big pressure moments earlier.

"But he will also know what he is in five years' time is as a result of what you have do this Monday and Tuesday.

"The Premier League is the strongest in the world and if you want to be one of the best in it, you have to work."

Wolves will keep working to bring in new faces until the transfer window closes.

Fulham's Harrison Reed and Brighton's Steven Alzate are among a number of targets on their wish list, with O'Neil confident the squad he ends up with will be better than the one he inherited.

"There are a few areas we can still strengthen," he said.

"The recruitment team are working extremely hard to get us what we need and to have a balanced squad. I am sure we will be happy with the work when it has been done."