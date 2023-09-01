Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Jonathan Panzo left Chelsea for Monaco in 2018

Cardiff City have signed ex-England Under-21 defender Jonathan Panzo on loan for the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

The 22-year-old Nottingham Forest player had also been linked with Welsh rivals Swansea City.

The Bluebirds could only sign Panzo on loan because of an EFL transfer embargo.

"I picked Cardiff City because of the gaffer, the team and I felt like it was an exciting project," said Panzo.

"I'm buzzing to be here and for it to finally get across the line. I can't wait to get started.

"I want to show the fans what I can do and help the boys shine."

Panzo had a loan spell with Championship play-off finalists Coventry City in 2022-23.

He featured in 29 league games for Mark Robins' team.

"I'm pleased that Jonathan has agreed to join," said Cardiff manager Erol Bulut.

"He's going to bring extra stability to our defence.

"He had a very good season with Coventry City last year and already has great experience of this league.

"He's a left-sided centre-back, which gives us something we needed. It's a very good signing for us."

Panzo left Chelsea for Monaco in a £1.5m deal in 2018, but played just twice for the French club before going to Dijon following a loan spell with Cercle Bruges.

He joined Forest for an undisclosed fee in January 2022 and played once for Steve Cooper's side.