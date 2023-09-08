Close menu
European Championship - Qualifying Group J
SlovakiaSlovakia0PortugalPortugal1

Slovakia 0-1 Portugal: Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes scores winner on his birthday

Last updated on .From the section European Footballcomments31

Bruno Fernandes celebrates his goal against Slovakia
Bruno Fernandes has scored 16 goals for Portugal

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes marked his birthday with a goal as Portugal beat Slovakia to make it five wins from five in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Fernandes, who turned 29 on Friday, struck just before half-time with a superb low finish into the far corner.

He almost got an assist when he set up Cristiano Ronaldo, but the veteran forward fired off target.

The win means Portugal are top of Group J with 15 points from a possible 15.

Slovakia are second in the standings on 10 points as they suffered defeat for the first time in qualifying.

Lukas Haraslin went closest for the hosts, hitting the post before Fernandes struck in the 43rd minute.

Line-ups

Slovakia

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Dúbravka
  • 2Pekarík
  • 3Vavro
  • 14Skriniar
  • 16Hancko
  • 19KuckaSubstituted forBénesat 75'minutes
  • 22LobotkaSubstituted forHrosovskyat 83'minutes
  • 8DudaBooked at 53mins
  • 18SchranzBooked at 35minsSubstituted forSuslovat 63'minutes
  • 10PolievkaSubstituted forBozeníkat 64'minutes
  • 17HaraslínSubstituted forDurisat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Valjent
  • 5Tomic
  • 6Gyömbér
  • 7Suslov
  • 9Bozeník
  • 11Bénes
  • 12Rodák
  • 13Hrosovsky
  • 15De Marco
  • 20Duris
  • 21Bero
  • 23Ravas

Portugal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Diogo Costa
  • 19Dalot
  • 3António Silva
  • 4Rúben Dias
  • 20CanceloSubstituted forNélson Semedoat 63'minutes
  • 23VitinhaSubstituted forOtávioat 63'minutes
  • 6João Palhinha
  • 8Bruno Fernandes
  • 10Bernardo Silva
  • 7Cristiano RonaldoBooked at 62mins
  • 17Rafael LeãoSubstituted forNetoat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Rui Patrício
  • 2Nélson Semedo
  • 5Gomes
  • 9Gonçalo Ramos
  • 11João Félix
  • 12
  • 13Danilo
  • 14Inácio
  • 15Ricardo Horta
  • 16Otávio
  • 18Neto
  • 21Jota
Referee:
Glenn Nyberg

Match Stats

Home TeamSlovakiaAway TeamPortugal
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home10
Away12
Shots on Target
Home2
Away7
Corners
Home3
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Slovakia 0, Portugal 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Slovakia 0, Portugal 1.

  3. Post update

    Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by Diogo Dalot.

  4. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  5. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal).

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. László Bénes (Slovakia) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Foul by João Palhinha (Portugal).

  8. Post update

    Róbert Bozeník (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Róbert Bozeník (Slovakia) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ondrej Duda.

  10. Post update

    Corner, Slovakia. Conceded by António Silva.

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. László Bénes (Slovakia) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Róbert Bozeník.

  12. Post update

    Foul by António Silva (Portugal).

  13. Post update

    László Bénes (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by João Palhinha (Portugal).

  15. Post update

    Ondrej Duda (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Slovakia. Dávid Duris replaces Lukás Haraslín.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Slovakia. Patrik Hrosovsky replaces Stanislav Lobotka.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Bruno Fernandes (Portugal).

  19. Post update

    Dávid Hancko (Slovakia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Portugal. Rúben Dias tries a through ball, but Cristiano Ronaldo is caught offside.

