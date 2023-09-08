Last updated on .From the section European Football

Bruno Fernandes has scored 16 goals for Portugal

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes marked his birthday with a goal as Portugal beat Slovakia to make it five wins from five in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Fernandes, who turned 29 on Friday, struck just before half-time with a superb low finish into the far corner.

He almost got an assist when he set up Cristiano Ronaldo, but the veteran forward fired off target.

The win means Portugal are top of Group J with 15 points from a possible 15.

Slovakia are second in the standings on 10 points as they suffered defeat for the first time in qualifying.

Lukas Haraslin went closest for the hosts, hitting the post before Fernandes struck in the 43rd minute.