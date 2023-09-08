Match ends, Georgia 1, Spain 7.
Barcelona teenager Lamine Yamal became the youngest player and goalscorer for the Spanish national team in a thumping Euro 2024 qualifying win against Georgia.
Yamal, aged 16 years and 57 days, came on for Dani Olmo just before half-time.
He got Spain's seventh in the 74th minute when fired in a cross.
Alvaro Morata scored a hat-trick while a Solomon Kvirkvelia own goal and strikes from Olmo and Nico Williams completed the win.
Winger Yamal took the youngest-player record from Gavi, who was 17 years and 62 days old when he made his Spain debut in 2021.
It continues a stellar year for the youngster, who became the youngest player to feature in La Liga for Barcelona when he made his debut in April.
He has started Barcelona's last three games and was named man of the match after providing two assists in the 4-3 win at Villarreal last month.
Line-ups
Georgia
Formation 4-4-2
- 12Mamardashvili
- 2GocholeishviliSubstituted forSazonovat 77'minutes
- 5Kvirkvelia
- 4KashiaBooked at 50mins
- 16AzarovSubstituted forDvaliat 60'minutes
- 11LobjanidzeSubstituted forDavitashviliat 45'minutes
- 6AburjaniaBooked at 45minsSubstituted forChakvetadzeat 45'minutesBooked at 63mins
- 23GagnidzeSubstituted forMekvabishviliat 45'minutes
- 7KvaratskheliaBooked at 82mins
- 10KiteishviliBooked at 60mins
- 22Mikautadze
Substitutes
- 1Loria
- 3Kalandadze
- 8Zivzivadze
- 9Davitashvili
- 13Mekvabishvili
- 14Kochorashvili
- 15Sazonov
- 17Gugeshashvili
- 18Mamuchashvili
- 19Tsitaishvili
- 20Chakvetadze
- 21Dvali
Spain
Formation 4-3-3
- 23Simón
- 20Carvajal Ramos
- 5Le Normand
- 14Laporte
- 18Gayà
- 9GaviBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMerinoat 58'minutes
- 16RodriSubstituted forZubimendiat 72'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 8Ruiz
- 10AsensioSubstituted forNico Williamsat 44'minutes
- 7MorataSubstituted forJoseluat 72'minutes
- 21OlmoSubstituted forYamalat 44'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Arrizabalaga Revuelta
- 2Azpilicueta
- 3Balde
- 4P Torres
- 6Merino
- 11Nico Williams
- 12Joselu
- 13Raya
- 15García
- 17Baena
- 19Yamal
- 22Zubimendi
- Referee:
- Daniel Siebert
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home28%
- Away72%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away33
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away12
- Corners
- Home2
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
