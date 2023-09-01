Close menu

Wolves sign midfielder Tommy Doyle on loan from Manchester City

Tommy Doyle
Doyle has been at Manchester City since the age of eight

Wolves have signed midfielder Tommy Doyle on a season-long loan from Manchester City with an option to buy for £4.3m.

The deal includes a 50% sell-on clause for City if the deal for the 21-year-old is made permanent.

Doyle spent last season on loan at Sheffield United and helped the club earn promotion to the Premier League.

He previously spent time on loan during the 2021-22 campaign with Hamburg and Cardiff City.

Doyle was also part of the England squad which won the European Under-21 Championship earlier this summer.

"I've talked before about players coming here with the hunger to kick on again, and Tommy is another one of those," said Wolves sporting director Matt Hobbs.

"He'll give us something different. He's a good age profile, a good character profile, but most importantly a good footballer. He ticks a lot of boxes for us."

Comments

Join the conversation

4 comments

  • Comment posted by john, today at 10:26

    Its a shame that City are moving him on ,most older City fans would have loved him to have become a first team regular

  • Comment posted by sheffsteel, today at 10:23

    Watched Doyle all season at Sheff Utd, he’s a consistent, really good all rounder, brilliant attitude and work rate, however he’s currently high Championship standard at numerous attributes. He was never going to be Man City level but if he improves slightly then he’s capable of being average PL standard. Would have loved him to return the Sheff Utd…good luck to him at Wolves.

  • Comment posted by Steven , today at 10:21

    Hoping City don't get that player refusing to play for Wolves, with or without him they'll struggle this season but I'd not want that playing alongside me. As for this signing, a misfit from City won't assist much......

    • Reply posted by thelantern1212, today at 10:30

      thelantern1212 replied:
      Wolves have been in the doldrums for a while now. They are going to need the wisdom of people such as yourself. Get in touch with their coaching staff.

