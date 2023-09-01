Last updated on .From the section Europa League

Brighton have been drawn with Ajax, Marseille and AEK Athens in Group B of the 2023-24 Europa League.

The Seagulls finished sixth last season, securing European football for the first time in their 122-year history.

Liverpool will face LASK, Union St-Gilloise and Toulouse in Group E, while West Ham take on Olympiacos, Freiburg, TSC Backa Topola in Group A.

Rangers are with Real Betis, Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol in Group C.

Aston Villa will find out their Europa Conference League opponents when the draw takes place at 13:00 BST.

Europa League group stage draw in full

Group A: WEST HAM, Olympiacos, Freiburg, TSC Backa Topola

Group B: Ajax, Marseille, BRIGHTON, AEK Athens

Group C: RANGERS, Real Betis, Sparta Prague, Aris Limassol

Group D: Atalanta, Sporting Lisbon, Sturm Graz, Rakow

Group E: LIVERPOOL, LASK, Union St-Gilloise, Toulouse

Group F: Villarreal, Rennes, Maccabi Haifa, Panathinaikos

Group G: Roma, Slavia Prague, Sheriff Tiraspol, Servette

Group H: Bayer Leverkusen, Qarabag, Molde, BK Hacken

