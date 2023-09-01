Europa League draw: Brighton drawn with Ajax, Marseille and AEK Athens
Last updated on .From the section Europa League
Brighton have been drawn with Ajax, Marseille and AEK Athens in Group B of the 2023-24 Europa League.
The Seagulls finished sixth last season, securing European football for the first time in their 122-year history.
Liverpool will face LASK, Union St-Gilloise and Toulouse in Group E, while West Ham take on Olympiacos, Freiburg, TSC Backa Topola in Group A.
Rangers are with Real Betis, Sparta Prague and Aris Limassol in Group C.
Aston Villa will find out their Europa Conference League opponents when the draw takes place at 13:00 BST.
Europa League group stage draw in full
Group A: WEST HAM, Olympiacos, Freiburg, TSC Backa Topola
Group B: Ajax, Marseille, BRIGHTON, AEK Athens
Group C: RANGERS, Real Betis, Sparta Prague, Aris Limassol
Group D: Atalanta, Sporting Lisbon, Sturm Graz, Rakow
Group E: LIVERPOOL, LASK, Union St-Gilloise, Toulouse
Group F: Villarreal, Rennes, Maccabi Haifa, Panathinaikos
Group G: Roma, Slavia Prague, Sheriff Tiraspol, Servette
Group H: Bayer Leverkusen, Qarabag, Molde, BK Hacken
More to follow.