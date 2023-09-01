Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Altay Bayindir will compete with Andre Onana for the number one spot at Manchester United

Manchester United have signed Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce for £4.3m.

The 25-year-old, who has been capped five times by his country, joins on a four-year contract.

Last season he was a key player for Fenerbahce as they won the Turkish Cup and finished second in the Super Lig.

"It is a huge honour to join Manchester United and become the first Turkish player to represent this incredible club," said Bayindir.

"I have a passion for success, and I will give everything to help this special group of players to achieve our ambitions.

"I cannot wait to start working with such an experienced goalkeeping unit. We will support each other and drive high standards every day so that each of us is ready to perform whenever called upon."

Bayindir's signing follows the exit of goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who has moved to Crystal Palace in a £20m deal.

David de Gea, who was United's first-choice keeper last season, left the club earlier this summer after 12 years, while Cameroon's Andre Onana joined from Inter Milan for £47.2m.

Bayindir signed for Fenerbahce from fellow Turkish side Ankaragucu in 2019, making 166 appearances and keeping 53 clean sheets.

"Altay is an excellent addition to our squad and adds further quality to our already strong group of experienced goalkeepers," said football director John Murtough.

"Having consistently performed at a high level in a strong European league, he has the qualities to support us in achieving our ambitions across all competitions this season and beyond."

Bayindir becomes United's fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Onana, midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea and striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

Meanwhile, United are in discussions with Fiorentina over a move for Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, and are close to completing a loan deal for Tottenham's Spanish full-back Sergio Reguilon.

It is expected England defender Harry Maguire and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay will both remain at Old Trafford, despite speculation linking the pair with moves this summer.