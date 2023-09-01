Close menu

Manchester United transfer news: Altay Bayindir joins from Fenerbahce for £4.3m

Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Altay Bayindir alongside manager Erik ten Hag after signing for Manchester United.
Altay Bayindir will compete with Andre Onana for the number one spot at Manchester United

Manchester United have signed Turkey goalkeeper Altay Bayindir from Fenerbahce for £4.3m.

The 25-year-old, who has been capped five times by his country, joins on a four-year contract.

Last season he was a key player for Fenerbahce as they won the Turkish Cup and finished second in the Super Lig.

"It is a huge honour to join Manchester United and become the first Turkish player to represent this incredible club," said Bayindir.

"I have a passion for success, and I will give everything to help this special group of players to achieve our ambitions.

"I cannot wait to start working with such an experienced goalkeeping unit. We will support each other and drive high standards every day so that each of us is ready to perform whenever called upon."

Bayindir's signing follows the exit of goalkeeper Dean Henderson, who has moved to Crystal Palace in a £20m deal.

David de Gea, who was United's first-choice keeper last season, left the club earlier this summer after 12 years, while Cameroon's Andre Onana joined from Inter Milan for £47.2m.

Bayindir signed for Fenerbahce from fellow Turkish side Ankaragucu in 2019, making 166 appearances and keeping 53 clean sheets.

"Altay is an excellent addition to our squad and adds further quality to our already strong group of experienced goalkeepers," said football director John Murtough.

"Having consistently performed at a high level in a strong European league, he has the qualities to support us in achieving our ambitions across all competitions this season and beyond."

Bayindir becomes United's fourth signing of the summer following the arrivals of Onana, midfielder Mason Mount from Chelsea and striker Rasmus Hojlund from Atalanta.

Meanwhile, United are in discussions with Fiorentina over a move for Morocco midfielder Sofyan Amrabat, and are close to completing a loan deal for Tottenham's Spanish full-back Sergio Reguilon.

It is expected England defender Harry Maguire and Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay will both remain at Old Trafford, despite speculation linking the pair with moves this summer.

Comments

Join the conversation

366 comments

  • Comment posted by monthly-flow, at 09:07 1 Sep

    That’s the final piece of the jigsaw we needed to mount a challenge on 6th place.

    • Reply posted by Jonathan Barron, at 09:08 1 Sep

      Jonathan Barron replied:
      LOL We are a joke arent we :(

  • Comment posted by james english, at 09:18 1 Sep

    Not a bad pickup, given they have sold two backup keepers, both for more than they paid for this one, and he's also a full international.

    • Reply posted by Torrydee, at 10:14 1 Sep

      Torrydee replied:
      Exactly 👍
      If any other club had done good business like this they wouldn't be getting slated.
      Folk need to remember the things Henderson has said previously about his employers.
      He's also injury prone.

  • Comment posted by Dinoscaramanga, at 09:30 1 Sep

    Sound business. Sell a back up keeper who thinks he's better than he is for 20m, get a replacement with good experience for 5m. One of the few times I can remember Utd making a profit on a position!

    • Reply posted by Ace Ventura, at 09:36 1 Sep

      Ace Ventura replied:
      I know....its weird feeling. I'm expecting something to go wrong, it is the glaziers after all lol

  • Comment posted by Chubbs83, at 09:09 1 Sep

    Always a proud day to see my Football Manager players making bag in real life - vewy pwoud 🥲

    • Reply posted by Ace Ventura, at 09:33 1 Sep

      Ace Ventura replied:
      It does doesn't it 🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by U can talk, at 09:17 1 Sep

    Good keeper for that price

    • Reply posted by bensondog, at 09:19 1 Sep

      bensondog replied:
      could have got Ben Foster for nowt

  • Comment posted by Vox Populi, at 09:43 1 Sep

    Just a response to some of the incredibly stupid comments I see here.
    De Gea & Henderson have left the club. Henderson was never going to be the No 1, he has been at Man Utd since he was 14 & never established himself. He needed to move on to progress his career.
    They needed to be replaced. They have been replaced. Onana & Altay are replacing them. Altay fee is a good deal for a No 2 keeper.

    • Reply posted by lawman, at 11:48 1 Sep

      lawman replied:
      Be good to think we can keep these keepers for a while. They seem like good keepers..

  • Comment posted by BlindXavi, at 10:20 1 Sep

    Quite refreshing to see a Manchester Untied transfer go through for a reasonable price without months of speculation, weeks of BBC Sport Articles and 6 Simon Stone U-turns.

    • Reply posted by DaveP1982, at 11:51 1 Sep

      DaveP1982 replied:
      well said and you're so right!

  • Comment posted by bmdoherty, at 09:25 1 Sep

    at last utd get a bargain.

    • Reply posted by bushmaster80, at 10:41 1 Sep

      bushmaster80 replied:
      Surprised we didn't just go in with a starting bid of:
      '£55m, take it or leave it'.

  • Comment posted by Pandemania, at 09:16 1 Sep

    Heaton is semi retired so this makes perfect sensem

    • Reply posted by Captain Obvious , at 11:32 1 Sep

      Captain Obvious replied:
      You're right it does make perfect sensem

  • Comment posted by be77yadb, at 09:12 1 Sep

    He won 2 trophies last season. Must be decent. Good luck ro him.

    • Reply posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, at 09:43 1 Sep

      Funky Chunky Monkey replied:
      Do they now count as trophies Man U have won?

  • Comment posted by bensondog, at 09:10 1 Sep

    when i saw the fee in the headline i thought it mean the WSL Man Utd had signed a keeper

    • Reply posted by Philly the kid, at 10:23 1 Sep

      Philly the kid replied:
      Might have to soon, if Arsenal can pry Earps from Utd's grubby little paws!

  • Comment posted by JayJay, at 10:53 1 Sep

    They only wanted 500k for him, but after some very clever negotiations

    United got him for a bargain at £4.3m

  • Comment posted by piggie, at 11:01 1 Sep

    The way we have conducted our business this window we will need him in goal at the same time as onana

  • Comment posted by Fasybmxracer, at 11:30 1 Sep

    That seems good like a really good deal tbh.
    And I’m lfc.

  • Comment posted by Abdabz, at 10:20 1 Sep

    A great bit of Business. Onana (what's my name) goes off to the ACN in Jan - So we need quality back up and someone to push Onana "what's my name" in training... A premier league player that didnt cost £40m+ who'd a thought it

    • Reply posted by Redordead, at 10:22 1 Sep

      Redordead replied:
      Turkish league player I think you'll find...😁

  • Comment posted by Brian Storey, at 09:58 1 Sep

    Nice to see only a single digit to the left of the decimal place for a change. Looks like a sensible deal

    • Reply posted by cb, at 10:11 1 Sep

      cb replied:
      Bit strange isn't it, must be a typo for £43m...

  • Comment posted by Old Maid, at 11:58 1 Sep

    Decent back-up ootion at a decent price to replace Dean Henderson who has transferred over to Palace where he will be the backup for another Man Utd academy product Sam Johnstone.

    • Reply posted by Gorton is Back, at 12:11 1 Sep

      Gorton is Back replied:
      Be honest, many times have you seen him play?

  • Comment posted by Terry, at 10:56 1 Sep

    A shocking window again. Wasted a fortune on Mount and huge gamble on unknown forward. Now scrabbling around again for loans for rivals rejects

    • Reply posted by Hippo, at 12:02 1 Sep

      Hippo replied:
      yep! £52 m for a player worse than Fred and Djemba Djemba combined and £72m for an injured "striker" who appears to be on "strike"! every day, speculation around good players never involving United. Hag just blew the budget on dross and we still have to pay Maguires wages!

  • Comment posted by taylaw, at 09:35 1 Sep

    Man Utd - openly mocking their fans since 2013

    • Reply posted by Oddsta, at 09:51 1 Sep

      Oddsta replied:
      and beyond.....

  • Comment posted by john, at 10:33 1 Sep

    The Turkish super league is a bit Like Spain you have 3 good clubs and the rest are make weights .The pressure on him at United will be totally different and he will have to step up when Onana is suspended or dropped.

