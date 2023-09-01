Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Emanuel Aiwu played 29 games in total for Cremonese last season

Birmingham City have signed defender Emanuel Aiwu on loan from Italian club Cremonese for the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old Austrian is the 11th summer signing by City, who have taken 10 points from their first four Championship games of the new season.

Aiwu made 23 appearances for Cremonese in Serie A in 2022-23, but they were relegated after finishing 19th.

He began his career with St Polten and Admira Wacker and also had a spell with Rapid Vienna before moving to Italy .

