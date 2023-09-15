Kenny McLean, who has 30 Scotland caps, has started all five Championship games for Norwich this season

Scotland midfielder Kenny McLean could remain with Norwich City until 2027 after signing a new deal with the club.

The 31-year-old was under contract until 2025, with an option for a further year, external-link but was the subject of transfer bids from Leeds this summer.

His new deal runs until the end of the 2025-26 season and retains a 12-month option on top of that.

McLean has made 182 appearances for the Canaries since arriving from Aberdeen, six of them this season.

He has been skippering the team while Grant Hanley has been out with an ankle injury suffered in April and has signed his new contract just nine months after his previous deal.

"I've been here five years now; this is my sixth. Extending that a lot further is something I'm very happy to be doing and thankful that the club want to do it as well," McLean told the club website. external-link

"I've had success at this club with a couple of promotions by winning the league and I'm desperate for more. That's why I want to be here as I know we've got that same goal and same ambition."

Sporting director Stuart Webber added: "Kenny was the subject of strong interest from other clubs over the most recent transfer window but stayed professional throughout, leading the team in Grant's absence."

Meanwhile, Norwich forward Jonathan Rowe has been named EFL Young Player of the Month for August.

He scored in all four league games during the month following his first start against Hull on the opening day of the season.

Rowe is the fifth Norwich player to win a monthly award and the first since Max Aarons - now with Bournemouth - in November 2020.