John-Kymani Gordon: Cambridge United sign Crystal Palace forward on loan
Last updated on .From the section Cambridge
Cambridge United have signed forward John-Kymani Gordon on loan from Crystal Palace until January.
The 20-year-old has yet to play a senior game for his parent club, but made 17 appearances for Carlisle United during a loan spell last season.
He scored twice for the Cumbrians and played at Wembley in their League Two play-off final win over Stockport.
"I just want to get back playing and to build on last season," Gordon told the Cambridge website.
He could be in line to make his U's debut in Monday's home game against Reading.
"Like many of our forwards, he can play in a number of positions and his qualities suit us perfectly," said head coach Mark Bonner.
"John-Kymani is fit and raring to go having been involved throughout pre-season and the start of the season with the first team at Crystal Palace."
