Zach Mitchell made his Charlton first-team debut in November last year

Colchester United have signed Charlton Athletic defender Zach Mitchell on loan for the rest of the season.

Although only 18, he made his first league start for his parent club against Cheltenham last December.

And he has so far made 11 senior appearances for the Addicks, the most recent in their Carabao Cup defeat by Newport County last month.

The U's have also signed ex-Nottingham Forest forward Yassine En-Neyah, but sent him on loan to Maldon & Tiptree.

He spent part of last season with non-league Truro City, making 14 appearances.

