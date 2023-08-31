Close menu

Chelsea sign Cole Palmer from Manchester City in £42.5m deal

Chelsea

Cole Palamer cleberates scoring a goal
Cole Palmer joined Manchester City at the age of seven and has risen through their academy system

Chelsea have signed England Under-21 forward Cole Palmer from Manchester City for an initial £40m.

The deal includes a further £2.5m in add-ons and the 21-year-old has signed a seven-year contract with the option of a further year.

Palmer was part of the England side which won the European Under-21 Championship earlier this summer, and is a product of the City academy.

"I'm excited to get started and it feels great to sign," he said.

"I've joined Chelsea because the project here sounds good and because of the platform I will have to try to showcase my talents.

"It is a young and hungry squad and, hopefully, we can do something special."

Palmer scored in both City's Uefa Super Cup win over Sevilla and the Community Shield defeat by Arsenal.

City manager Pep Guardiola had previously said that Palmer would not be allowed to leave on loan. West Ham had been interested in signing him earlier this summer but that was thought to be a loan approach.

"Cole arrives with the experience of winning the Premier League and Champions League and adds further quality and versatility to our attacking unit," said Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley.

"He has showcased his talent and potential in the most challenging environments and delivered on the international stage for England at the European Under-21 Championships.

"He is undoubtedly ready for this next step and we are delighted it will be with Chelsea."

Comments

Join the conversation

119 comments

  • Comment posted by NoAgenda, today at 09:38

    The lad seems a decent prospect but £42m, the worlds gone mad. Or are Chelsea just a massive money laundering machine!

    • Reply posted by bbcwatcher, today at 09:44

      bbcwatcher replied:
      Why would a Man City player want to join Chelsea?

  • Comment posted by samthompson , today at 09:36

    In 2 - 3 years, you will forever be a maximum of 10 metres from a chelsea player...

    • Reply posted by Paul, today at 09:45

      Paul replied:
      Or a former Watford manager.

  • Comment posted by penfold, today at 09:39

    Why don’t Chelsea stop buying players and just buy other clubs? They must have enough players on their books now to field about 8 different teams. FFP? What a joke.

    • Reply posted by Goatham1, today at 09:44

      Goatham1 replied:
      The squad has been severely reduced this Summer.

  • Comment posted by Ohcomeonnow, today at 09:36

    Midfielder Kovacic, 29, plus £15m, for Palmer,21.
    Sounds like a reasonable deal.

  • Comment posted by Sheepy, today at 09:36

    A 93 year deal with add ons

  • Comment posted by Tractor Boy, today at 09:36

    I think that sounds like a loss to Man City, he looks like a great prospect.

  • Comment posted by lozzie, today at 09:38

    financial fair play at work here

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 09:39

    Imagine how crap you'd have to be for chelsea to not be interested in you at this point.

  • Comment posted by Redallover, today at 09:40

    Moves from a club that didn't play him very often to a club that won't play him very often!!!

    • Reply posted by Graham, today at 09:43

      Graham replied:
      Thanks Poch, good to know your plans, and good luck for the game tomorrow!

  • Comment posted by Elfman, today at 09:45

    Poor move. Honestly don't think he will get much play time at Chelsea. Probably was better off fighting for his place at City and continuing his development under Pep. Chelsea making top level football look silly. With each pointless, inflated transfer, I become increasingly disconnected from the modern game.

  • Comment posted by Holiday Mouse, today at 09:37

    Decent player - shame that he has just ruined a blossoming career with the Chel-sea of players. Wonder who he will be loaned out to for the next few seasons.

    I'm so sick of seeing Chelsea's name attached to every player in the worldwide markets.

    • Reply posted by kakapopo, today at 09:45

      kakapopo replied:
      Please don’t be. We are very rich

  • Comment posted by Lunazzuro, today at 09:40

    City should have kept Palmer. All clubs value having academy players graduate to the first team and this was an important step for Man City to taking. Only Foden so far has graduated from academy to first team (since 2008).

  • Comment posted by Modus, today at 09:35

    City doing great business.

  • Comment posted by DermotC, today at 09:36

    Surprised City let him go

    • Reply posted by esteban, today at 09:48

      esteban replied:
      Their best prospect sold

  • Comment posted by Weby, today at 09:46

    Are Chelsea just trying to see how far they can push FFP? They're like they're playing Football Manager with cheat-codes. Don't they know they can only resister 25 players?

    Seems they're really storing up issues for subsequent years. Hopefully will bite them. Hard.

    • Reply posted by Naz MCFC, today at 09:50

      Naz MCFC replied:
      Leeds Ridsdale in the making. The Premier League is a joke. It's not a regulator, it's a cabaal that acts in the interests of member clubs. 2 in particular.

  • Comment posted by Micky Droy, today at 09:40

    Palmer looks a good signing but given the way he started the season I'm surprised Pep has decided to let him go
    Now cue the anti Chelsea mob with the same rinse and repeat posts
    Do they cut and paste their nonsense or do they bother to type it out again and again and again 😃

    • Reply posted by Liverpallblackcaps, today at 09:44

      Liverpallblackcaps replied:
      You mean the excuses for how they are really in the black and not the red and how their wage bill has been cut dramatically, etc.?

  • Comment posted by dylan, today at 09:40

    Can’t believe City have let him go to a rival. Definitely one of the best up and coming players but Pep must know something the rest of us don’t. Madness

    • Reply posted by bensondog, today at 09:42

      bensondog replied:
      rival?

  • Comment posted by squarewindow, today at 09:37

    Has anyone told Mad Dog Todd you're only allowed a maximum of 11 players on the field at any one time in a soccer clash?

  • Comment posted by Hedley Lamarr , today at 09:43

    Maybe they should buy the whole west ham team who beat them 3-1?

  • Comment posted by Hedley Lamarr , today at 09:44

    Chelsea stil cooking the books for ffp

