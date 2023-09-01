Last updated on .From the section Walsall

David Okagbue spent the first half of last season on loan at Oldham

Walsall have signed David Okagbue from Stoke City on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old defender, who spent the first half of last season on loan with National League side Oldham Athletic, is Saddlers boss Mat Sadler's 11th signing of the summer transfer window.

He also had a loan spell at sixth-tier side Chester in the 2021-22 season.

The five-times capped Republic of Ireland Under-19 international could figure at home to Colchester United on Saturday.

"It's a great move for me," he said. external-link "I am looking forward to getting men's football under my belt again, this time in the Football League."

