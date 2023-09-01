Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Leeds defender Cody Drameh has left the club on loan for the third consecutive season

Birmingham City have taken their total of summer signings to 13 by making the deadline day loan signings of Leeds United's Cody Drameh and Scotland international Oliver Burke.

England Under-21 defender Drameh, 21, and Werder Bremen's former West Brom winger Oliver Burke, 26, have both signed on a season-long loan.

Blues have also given midfielder George Hall a new three-year contract.

The teenager is now tied to St Andrew's until at least June 2026.

The latest from a line of Blues academy products that included the Bellingham brothers, Hall made his debut as a 17-year-old two seasons ago,

Drameh, a product of the Fulham youth system, joined Leeds in 2021, since when he has also spent time on loan at Cardiff City, as well as Luton.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Luton, helping the Hatters go up to the Premier League.

Burke began with Nottingham Forest before moving to Red Bull Leipzig and then on to Albion, since when he has been with Celtic, Alaves, Sheffield United and Millwall before last season's move to Bremen.

John Eustace's Blues have made an unbeaten start in the Championship.

