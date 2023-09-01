Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Tavares has 16 caps for Portugal Under-21s.

Nottingham Forest have signed Portuguese full-back Nuno Tavares from Arsenal on a season-long, including future options.

The 23-year-old joined the Gunners from Benfica in an £8m deal in 2021 and has made 28 appearances for the club.

He spent last season on loan at Marseille, scoring six goals in 31 Ligue 1 games.

"Forest is an historic club which won two European Cups and to be part of it makes me really happy," said Tavares.

"I'm really happy to stay in the Premier League as it's the best league in the world and I'm thankful to Forest for giving me that opportunity."

Portugal Under-21 international Tavares played 28 games for Arsenal during his first season at Emirates Stadium, before joining Marseille and helping the club to a third-placed finish last term.

"We are pleased to welcome Nuno to the club today," said Forest chief football officer Ross Wilson.

"I know how determined he is to do well here and our staff are all looking forward to working with him."

Tavares becomes Forest's seventh signing of the summer following the arrivals of Anthony Elanga, Matt Turner, Ola Aina, Andrey Santos, Gonzalo Montiel and Murillo.

Meanwhile, Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi is having a medical at the City Ground and is set to complete a permanent move.

Hudson-Odoi spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen and Forest are expected to secure the deal, despite interest from Fulham.