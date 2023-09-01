Cymru Premier round-up

JD Cymru Premier

Friday, 1 September

Caernarfon Town v Connah's Quay Nomads; 19:45 BST: Caernarfon maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a midweek draw against Bala, which put them in second spot. Connah's Quay's win over Newtown on Tuesday evening sees them in sixth place after four games. Nomads won 2-0 in last season's corresponding fixture.

Newtown v Cardiff Met; 19:45 BST: Newtown remain without a league win this season and Tuesday's loss at Connah's Quay was their third defeat in four games. Cardiff Met are unbeaten after the opening four games and the last time they met at Latham Park during the second half of last season, The Archers won 2-1.

The New Saints v Aberystwyth Town; 19:45 BST: Unbeaten Saints, who are top of the table, host the team on the bottom, winless Aberystwyth at Park Hall. Saints are the league's top scorers with 10 goals while Aber are yet to score in the league. Saints won 11-0 in last season's corresponding fixture in December 2022.

Saturday, 2 September

Bala Town v Penybont; 14:30 BST: Both sides continued their unbeaten starts to the new league season with draws on Tuesday evening. Bala drew 1-1 at Caernarfon while Penybont's game against Cardiff Met ended goalless. It was also goalless the last time these two teams met at Maes Tegid in February,

Colwyn Bay v Haverfordwest County; 14:30 BST: Colwyn Bay and Haverfordwest are still seeking their first wins of the season although County have drawn three of their first four games while the Bay have drawn one and lost three so far. This will be the first meeting between the sides in over 40 years.

Pontypridd United v Barry Town United; 14:30 BST: Pontypridd picked up their first league win of the campaign on Tuesday evening with a 1-0 win at Aberystwyth. Barry are yet to win in the league this season but are unbeaten in three games having drawn their last three games.