George Evans played for Manchester City at every level from under-eights through to the first team.

Wrexham have signed Millwall midfielder George Evans on a two-year contract

The 28-year-old, who can also play as a centre-back, came through the ranks at Manchester City and has also played for Reading and Derby County.

Evans joined Millwall in 2021 and made 60 appearances for the south London club.

"I'm delighted to be here, it's something that came around quite quick," Evans said.

"I'm really excited to sign and I'm desperate to get going.

"I'm ready for a big challenge and hopefully a really positive season."

Cheadle-born Evans has represented England at under-17 and under-19 level.